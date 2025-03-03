Seminary New Rector and Spiritual Director appointed for the Pontifical Beda College CBCEW » Vocation » Formation » New Rector and Spiritual Director a... Seminary » »

Father Marcus Holden has been appointed Rector of the Pontifical Beda College in Rome. In addition, Father Steven Billington has been appointed Spiritual Director.

The Beda is a seminary, under the guidance of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, that provides formation for the priesthood for English-speaking men over 30. Seminarians receive formation for both dioceses and religious congregations.

Archbishop Mark O’Toole of Cardiff-Menevia, Chair of Overseas Seminaries Committee, said:

“I congratulate both Fr Marcus Holden, on his appointment as Rector, and Fr Steven Billington, on his appointment as Spiritual Director, of the Pontifical Beda College. Both are experienced and skilled Parish Priests who bring great personal and spiritual depth to their new roles.

“On behalf of my brother bishops, I thank Fr Marcus and Fr Steven for their generosity in taking up these new appointments and assure them of our prayers and our support. We thank also Archbishop John Wilson and Bishop Marcus Stock, their bishops, for generously releasing them for this important new mission.

“On behalf of the Conference of Bishops, I thank both Canon Philip Gillespie for his faithful and dedicated ministry as Rector, and Fr John Carlyle for his kind and sensitive ministry as Spiritual Director. I know that they will be much missed, and we pray that this next phase of their priestly lives brings each of them many blessings.

“In thanking them, we thank also their bishops, Archbishop Malcolm McMahon and Archbishop Bernard Longley, for kindly agreeing that they serve at the Beda these past years.”

Fr Marcus Holden and Fr Steven Billington will take up their appointments in September 2025 in preparation for the new year.

Fr Holden is currently parish priest of St Bede’s, Clapham Park, in the Archdiocese of Southwark, and Fr Billington is parish priest of St Peter and St Paul, Wakefield, in the Diocese of Leeds.

For more information on the Pontifical Beda College, visit its website: bedacollege.org