MPs should be in ‘listening mode” on assisted suicide, says Catholic Union president

The Catholic Union, an organisation that works with those in public life to tackle the pressing social issues of the day, has held its AGM where the focus fell on the assisted suicide debate.

Baroness Hollins, President of the Catholic Union, reiterated her call for people to write to their MPs about their personal experiences of death as a constructive response to Kim Leadbeater’s Bill, that received its First Reading this week.

Bishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference, and Baroness Hollins addressed the Catholic Union’s well-attended AGM. Maggie Doherty, Director of the Centre for the Art of Living and Dying Well, delivered the keynote speech which explored vividly, and hopefully, how learning about dying well and promoting death literacy across our networks can help us to live better.

Baroness Hollins, President of the Catholic Union says:

“You can’t legislate for love. This Bill is a worry on many fronts but MPs, many of whom are new to Parliament, should be in listening mode to their constituents so sharing your personal perspective, however hard that might be, is a useful exercise to ensure that all unintended consequences are exposed, explored and considered.”

Baroness Hollins also talked about the need for GRACE in life: Give – do something for somebody else, Receive – letting others do something for you, Active – helps your mental and physical health, Create – creativity and Engagement – Engage in relationship, trusting somebody else in your daily life.

Maggie Doherty, Director of the Centre for the Art of Living and Dying Well, St Mary’s University, says:

“Every one of us is dying – learning about dying well doesn’t just prepare us for the end – it teaches us how to truly live. Understanding mortality can reshape our approach to all aspects of our life and our death. As a nation, we need to get better at talking about life and about death.”

Before the AGM, Bishop Sherrington, who has responsibility for life issues, celebrated Mass at Farm Street church for all members of the Catholic Union – living and dead.

Bishop John Sherrington says:

“Understanding death as part of life can help all people to gain a deeper appreciation of the gift of life in all its aspects and relationships. It helps Christians to see more clearly the pattern of the paschal mystery in their daily lives as they live under the horizon of eternity.”