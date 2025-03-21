Mayor Lord Mayor of Westminster receives Papal Knighthood Lord Mayor of Westminster receives ... Mayor » »

Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Episcopal Secretary of the Bishops’ Conference, conferred the honour of Knight of the Pontifical Order of Saint Gregory the Great on the Lord Mayor of Westminster, Cllr Robert Rigby, in Westminster Cathedral on Thursday, 20 March.

A Papal Knighthood is the highest honour which can be bestowed on a lay Catholic by the Holy See.

Cllr Rigby, Westminster’s first citizen, received the prestigious honour, first created in 1831, which recognises service in public life and to the Catholic Church.

Elected to Westminster City Council in 2010, Cllr Rigby – who became Lord Mayor in May 2024 – is a former chair of the Catholic Union who has used his Mayoral year to speak publicly about his Catholic faith in public life. One of his two chosen charities for the one-year term of Lord Mayor is the Cardinal Hume Centre, which specialises in helping homeless teens.

Ampleforth-educated Cllr Rigby has visited a number of Catholic projects in his time as Mayor. He helped serve lunch to around 60 people on a visit to the Central London Catholic Churches Homeless lunch service run from Farm Street Church, and later served dinner to homeless people at the Companions Café, run by the Companions of the Order of Malta at St James’ Catholic Church in Spanish Place.

The Lord Mayor was also instrumental in reinstating the civic service for Westminster City Council at Westminster Cathedral. While an annual civic service for the Lord Mayor is held at Westminster Abbey, the parallel Catholic celebration had not been held at Westminster Cathedral since 2004. The newly reinstated service – held on 16 March – drew more than 500 worshippers to the Cathedral.

For the Papal Knighthood investiture and Mass, the Lord Mayor wore the traditional Knight of St Gregory uniform of dark green tailcoat and trousers trimmed with silver embroidery, a cocked hat and dress sword with white gloves.

The pews for the Cathedral Mass were packed with leaders from the world of politics, charity and business. Celebrant Bishop Nicholas Hudson said:

“In recognition of Councillor Rigby’s dedicated public service as a member of the City Council and the Catholic Union, and in view of his commitment to his Catholic faith, I was delighted to invest him as a Knight of the Pontifical Order of Saint Gregory the Great.”

The Lord Mayor of Westminster, Cllr Robert Rigby, said:

“To become a Knight of St Gregory has been a wonderful honour – I didn’t expect anything like this.

“When I became Lord Mayor, I wanted to talk publicly about my faith. Being the first citizen of Westminster you meet a range of different communities, and it is clear to me that faith plays a key role in how people live their lives.

“I was educated by the Benedictines so there are two key strands to my life: listening and humility. I have taken them through to my public life as councillor and then Lord Mayor.

“My two campaigns as Lord Mayor have been highlighting the plight of the homeless and inspiring young people to stay active. The Cardinal Hume Centre has been a brilliant example of both – helping teenagers who have fallen through the cracks and drifted from home to find hope and purpose.

“As Lord Mayor, it has been my privilege to meet some remarkable Catholics who demonstrate their faith in action in a range of ways. This award really is a crowning accolade for me as a public and private person. My huge thanks to Westminster Cathedral, Fr Slawomir Witoń and, Bishop Nicholas Hudson for being the celebrant and making my KSG investiture such a special occasion.”

Cllr Rigby has lived in St John’s Wood for more than 35 years and spent his working life in sales and marketing within the travel industry, including 20 years with Japan Airlines during which time he met his wife Emiko – the first Japanese Lord Mayoress of Westminster. The Lord Mayor’s chaplain is Father Christopher Colven, past Rector of St James’s Church, Spanish Place, in Marylebone, and currently Catholic Chaplain to the Houses of Parliament.

We spoke to the charismatic Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster for a special Catholic News podcast. You can listen to the interview here:

You can view or download a photo gallery of images from the Investiture on our Flickr photostream.