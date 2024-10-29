Modern Slavery

Ben Ryan: Supporting Survivors in the UK

Tuesday, October 29th, 2024 @ 10:30 am

Speaker, Ben Ryan is the Deputy CEO at Medaille Trust. Here he gives a presentation explaining how the organisation supports survivors of Modern Slavery.

Ben Ryan is the Deputy CEO at Medaille Trust, one of the leading Catholic charities fighting modern slavery. Here he gives a presentation explaining how the organisation supports survivors of Modern Slavery.

Previously he was National Policy and Ethics Adviser at the Church of England and Head of Research at the Christian think tank Theos.

Ben holds degrees in Theology from the University of Cambridge and European Politics from the LSE.

Ben’s PowerPoint slides are available to download below.

Ben-Ryan-Supporting-Survivors-in-the-UK

Carole Murphy: British victims and missed opportunities

Speaker, Carole Murphy is a Professor of Sociology and Applied Research at St Mary’s University and Director of the Bakhita Centre.

Fr Mark Odion MSP: Modern Slavery on Our Doorstep

Fr Mark Odion MSP