Bear Gryls

Bear Grylls OBE is world-renowned for his unstoppable survival skills and thirst for an adventure. He has won Emmy’s & BAFTA’s for his worldwide hit TV shows, including Man Vs. Wild and Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

Bear is a Number 1 best-selling author of over 100 books including his autobiography Never Give Up.

From a young age, Bear was trained in climbing and martial arts, before joining the British Special Forces

(21 SAS Regiment). He was one of the youngest ever climbers of Mt Everest and is Chief Ambassador to 60 million global Scout.

Bear has often shared how his Christian faith has been a true backbone to all he does, referring to his faith as a “light to a dark path and strength to a failing body”.

Bear’s life motto is simple: “courage, kindness… and never give up!”

Bear is a true inspiration and role model for young people, with his adventure spirit and love of the natural world. He is an advocate that each one of us is capable of tar more than we realise, and that we are never says: Faith wins out over fear the Almighty. As he says “Faith wins out over fear”.

Bryan Enriquez

Bryan Enriquez is a founding team member of Hallow and serves as its Head of Customer Operations. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 2015, he moved to Washington D.C., where he worked for the United States federal government. After three and half years of public service, Bryan and his friends started the Hallow app in 2018.

Since then Hallow has become the #1 Catholic prayer and meditation app, engaging a growing community of millions of users. Hallow offers a wide range of guided prayers, meditations and daily devotions lead by speakers including Mark Wahlberg, Jonathan Roumie and Bear Grylls.

While working on the app with his friends, Bryan earned a Masters of Business Administration from Yale University in 2021. Bryan is passionate about sharing his faith, sailing, and traveling. We are looking forward to learn more about what has driven Bryan and the Hallow team to develop their innovative ideas that have led to such remarkable success, and how digital media can be a tool for engaging with and sharing our faith.

Ashley and Brian

Brian is from the highlands of Gusii in Kenya. He lives in Nairobi and is a project officer at the Jesuit Hakimani Centre. Brian’s work focusses on rural youth development. He helps young people to embrace new agricultural methods, learn financial skills and simple accounting methods and approaches. These all help to reduce rural-urban migration and give young people a sustainable way of earning a living.Brian also mentors project participants, helping them to form their character on Christian values.

Ashley is a project manager at the Jesuit Hakimani Centre. She has deep-seated love for helping others and making a positive impact on the world around her, especially in the areas of social justice, reconciliation and gender justice. Gender justice can reduce inequality by giving women an equal say in political, social and economic decisions that affect their community. Ashley trains, coaches and mentors young care leavers.

World Youth Dance Crew

World Youth Dance Crew is a Catholic dance movement born at World Youth Day in Panama, 2019.

“We come together from different parts of the world, inspired to express our faith through dance. Our first performance, a tribute to the Papal visit to the Arab Gulf State, debuted on Pentecost, June 9th, 2019.

Outside of dance, we are students, professionals, and artists, all sharing a common goal: to connect with God and inspire others to do the same.”

Allo Mate Introducing Stage with Guvna B

Isaac Borquaye, more commonly known as Guvna B, is a double MOBO Award winning rapper, author and broadcaster from London. “My upbringing helped me and my faith. The negative things I saw in my society inspired me to do better and inspire people to be the best they can be instead of becoming stereotypical products of a negative environment.”

Allo Mate Introducing Stage: Christian artists from is Allo date Development Program “We can’t wait to witness the flourishing talent that Guvna B has nurtured, showcasing the future of faith-inspired music.”

Lily Jo

Lily Jo Lily-Jo is a pop singer songwriter from Manchester, UK. She began her career as lead-vocalist in a pop group which toured the UK and Europe, before becoming a solo artist. She has since toured the UK, Europe and America using her music to share her faith and a subject she is passionate about mental health. Aside from music, Lily-Jo is also a qualified Counsellor and Counselling Supervisor, and she has a passion to see people living their lives to the fullest and embracing their full potential. Lily-Jo is the founder of the award winning mental health resource: www.thelilyjoproject.com

Adenike Adewale

Adenike Adewale is a multi-talented individual whose diverse achievements have inspire many, including at Flame 2023 when she lit up the arena with her incredible voice and testimony. She was a finalist on

“The Voice”, works full-time as a lawyer, currently tours as Whitney Houston on the UK-wide stage and arena tour, and holds a black belt (4th Dan) in Taekwando. She volunteers in her parish as a youth leader, and it is her deep-rooted faith in God that motivates and encourages her in all she does.

Isaac Harvey MBE

I’m Isaac Harvey MBE and I am a disability advocate, content creator, model and much more.

on the out and seeing what’s possible from skiing to skydiving to wheelchair roller skating. My adventures have earned me an MBE from King Charles for my disability work, modelled for London Fashion Week promoting adaptive fashion and a feature in Vogue. I lead Wheels and Wheelchairs, where roller skaters push wheelchair users and champion inclusivity through various charity roles, touching over 40,000

Linkedin followers. Despite the accolades, I face physical pain and logistical challenges, especially as a solopreneur, but I don’t share these for sympathy it my reality”. We can’t wait to welcome Isaac to share his story at Flame 2025.

One Hope Project

One Hope Project are a young and vibrant worship collective. They desire to help build God’s Kingdom on earth through impactful music, fresh creativity and building community with each other and across the Church. “Our mission is to encourage fresh expressions of worship in the Catholic Church. We do this by encouraging Spirit filled worship, cultivating creativity in the church, and helping to grow community amongst the emerging generation.”

Brother Chris Patino F.S.C

Brother Chris Patino is a priest of the De La Salle community, from the San Francisco New Orleans (SNO) District. He grew up in Los Angeles, California, and became a teacher before he made his final vows in 2013. He was also instrumental in founding the Lasallians Without Borders Initiative and in 2015, was appointed Director of Vocations Ministry for SNO District. He has been active and instrumental in carious events within and beyond north America, and we can’t wait to hear him speak at Flame 2025, especially in this year as the Lasallian community celebrates a special jubilee in the UK!