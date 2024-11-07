Compassion motivates us to take the stand we do on assisted suicide, says Bishop Swarbrick

In a pastoral letter that offers a Catholic response to assisted suicide, the Bishop of Lancaster, Bishop Paul Swarbrick, makes it clear that our stance is motivated by compassion.

“Our suffering, living in the shadow of death, is radically altered by the presence of Jesus, and the hope He gives shows us a better way,” he writes. “Ways of showing love and care need to increase, rather than termination of life. Love and care are effective ways of raising someone out of misery.”

Bishop Swarbrick points out that Christ’s teaching on the origins and sanctity of life shows us that supporting the Bill is not compatible with our faith and the will of a loving God:

“In choosing to oppose the Bill we will no doubt be judged by many as being without compassion. We must disagree with this judgement. It is compassion that motivates us to take the stand we do, the compassion of Jesus.

“I commend each of you for the depth of care you show to individuals experiencing heavy burdens of physical, mental or emotional suffering. What you are doing is sharing with them the Mystery of the Cross within which is found at the heart of the Mystery of God’s love.”

Like his brother bishops, the Bishop of Lancaster is encouraging both prayer and action. As well as praying for a truly Christian outcome for this Bill, Bishop Swarbrick writes:

“Let Christ’s voice be part of the debate. I ask you to contact your local Member of Parliament, showing you are led by your faith. Share your opposition and concern for the Bill. Help to safeguard the vulnerable whose lives are at risk.”

Full Pastoral Letter

My Dear People,

I write to you on the subject of life. You will already be aware that the Government is working on a Bill for Terminally Ill Adults. This proposed Bill will have its second reading in Parliament on 29 November. At its core is the consideration of legalising assisted suicide, effectively opening the door to legalising euthanasia.

Individuals will each have their own opinions on this subject and its details. As a faith community, the Catholic Church takes Her stand not on the opinions of those around us, even if they are the majority, but on the teaching we have received from Jesus. His teaching on the origins and sanctity of life show us that supporting the Bill is not compatible with our Faith and the will of a loving God.

In choosing to oppose the Bill we will no doubt be judged by many as being without compassion. We must disagree with this judgement. It is compassion that motivates us to take the stand we do, the compassion of Jesus. I commend each of you for the depth of care you show to individuals experiencing heavy burdens of physical, mental or emotional suffering. What you are doing is sharing with them the Mystery of the Cross within which is found at the heart of the Mystery of God’s love.

Again and again, I recall Jesus’ words, “You cannot serve two masters.” The two masters seeking our loyalty are, on the one hand, the world around us, the society in which we find ourselves, and on the other hand, the Eternal Father. It is the Father who created life, and who has given us the gift of life. He sent His Son not to share an opinion with us but the fulness of eternal life. It is through our faithfulness to Christ’s teaching that we serve the Father of all life. I recall Jesus’ words to the dying thief, “Today you will be with me in paradise” and I reflect that it is Jesus’ today, not mine. I recall the profound witness of Pope Saint John Paul II who allowed life to reign in his increasing frailty until he was released by the Lord’s call, as if Christ spoke “Unbind him! Let him go free.” We serve the Lord in sickness as well as health, and surely the more difficult the offering the more valued it is.

If this passing world is all that exists, then we can understand the fruitlessness of a slow and terminal suffering being cut short for the sake of this world’s compassion. Faith insists on a different way. Our suffering, living in the shadow of death, is radically altered by the presence of Jesus, and the hope He gives shows us a better way. It is ways of showing love and care which need to increase rather than termination of life. Love and care are effective ways of raising someone out of misery.

I ask you to pray for a truly Christian outcome for this Bill. Let Christ’s voice be part of the debate. I ask you to contact your local Member of Parliament, showing you are led by your Faith. Share with her/him your opposition/concern for the Bill. Help to safeguard the vulnerable whose lives are at risk.

May Mary, who stood at the foot of the Cross on which her Son hung for our salvation, strengthen within us a loyalty to the teachings of Christ, the teachings of Life.

With my blessing on you all, especially those whose needs are greatest.

Right Reverend Paul Swarbrick

Bishop of Lancaster