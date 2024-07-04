Cardinal congratulates new Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, has offered his congratulations to new Prime Minister Keir Starmer after Labour’s election victory.

Cardinal Nichols wrote to the PM to assure him of his prayers as the Labour leader forms a new government.

“On behalf of the Catholic community in England and Wales I should like to congratulate you on your victory in yesterday’s general election,” wrote Cardinal Nichols. “I assure you of my good wishes as you take up your new responsibilities in forming and leading a government.”

The Cardinal, acknowledging the challenges of leadership, said the Catholic Church stands ready to work constructively with the government in matters of education and other areas that serve the common good:

“The Catholic Church has a long record of partnership with the UK Government, not least in the area of education where we run over two thousand schools in conjunction with the state. We look forward to this continuing and to working constructively in this and other areas with you, your ministers, and officials.

“Your previous comments about wanting a government which works with churches and faith communities have been most welcome, and I want you to know that we stand ready to play our part.

“I know that the road ahead is, perhaps, not the easiest one but I wish you well as you embark upon it. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.”