Bishop Peter Collins speaks about assisted suicide on Radio Norfolk

On the day that the House of Commons debates the proposed bill on assisted suicide, Bishop Peter Collins has spoken live on BBC Radio Norfolk outlining his opposition to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

Speaking to presenter Chris Goreham, Bishop Peter said: “This is a critical moment for our society and such moments arise from time to time. I would say it isn’t merely a question of the decade or even a generation. With such a profound question about life and death, we must take great care in any alteration of the legislation and consider truly what principles are at stake here.

“I’m very glad to see that the debate has been undertaken seriously from both sides. I’m very aware that our members of parliament are giving great time and consideration to the decisions that they’re going to take, influenced not only by public opinion polls but by the correspondence they’ve been receiving. Long and thoughtful deliberation, has resulted.

“The focus now is on the House of Commons today but it is a question that we should all be engaged with. We elect our MPs to take difficult decisions, but when we are dealing with this matter in particular, which is unlike any other and so crucial to everything, I would proceed with great care and interpreting what this or that poll represents.

“This is not an easy question to approach, but questions of life and death have to be considered with great care. The question of choice is of course critical here. There are difficult cases and no one should engage with this matter without getting deep into the most difficult cases.

“Life is the defining ingredient of who we are and frames all of our other choices. So when it comes to not merely the preservation of life, but understanding our life and its true dignity and value, then it’s more than simply a matter of my choice as opposed to your choice, because every individual choice will always leave an impact on others. This is a societal question and therefore the individual choice has a context,” said Bishop Peter.

