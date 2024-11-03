Archbishop urges support for the most vulnerable in light of the push for Assisted Suicide

Back in March 2024, Archbishop John Wilson, the Archbishop of Southwark, issued a pastoral letter as the campaign calling for assisted suicide in the UK got underway. In it, Archbishop Wilson reminded us all that every human life is to be cherished.

The Archbishop made it clear that “as baptised followers of the Lord Jesus we must do all within our power to support the most vulnerable in our society, especially those who have no voice to speak for themselves.”

In the letter, he reminds us that “the Catholic Church believes and teaches that every life is valuable, regardless of one’s physical or mental state or ability. We are called to care for those who are suffering, not to bring about their death. We cannot approve of any form of euthanasia and assisted suicide.”

Download

Read Archbishop Wilson’s full letter by downloading this PDF.