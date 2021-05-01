The
Catholic Church
Bishops' Conference of
England and Wales
Home
The Bishops
Diocesan Bishops
Retired Bishops
Bishops’ Obituaries
Forces
Ukrainian Eparchy
Syro-Malabar
Ordinariate
Polish Mission
Falklands
Gibraltar
Safeguarding
Report Abuse
Independent Review
Implementation
Safe Spaces
Prayer Day
IICSA
NCSC
CSAS
The Church
The Pope
The Vatican
Apostolic Nuncio
Catechism
CBCEW
General Secretary
Advocacy
Departments
Documents and Publications
Bishops’ Plenary Meetings
Recruitment
Agencies
Fundraising
Catholic Trust (CaTEW)
Our Work
Africa
Life Issues
Catechesis
Liturgy
Christian Unity
Marriage and Family
Domestic Abuse
Migrants and Refugees
Education
Mental Health
Environment
Other Religions
Europe
Patrimony
Health and Social Care
Prison Ministry
Home Mission
Rural Issues
Holy Land
Safeguarding
Human Trafficking
Scripture
Internships
Spirituality
Jewish Relations
Vocation
Dioceses
Arundel and Brighton
Menevia
Birmingham
Middlesbrough
Brentwood
Northampton
Cardiff
Nottingham
Clifton
Plymouth
East Anglia
Portsmouth
Hallam
Salford
Hexham and Newcastle
Shrewsbury
Lancaster
Southwark
Leeds
Westminster
Liverpool
Wrexham
News and Media
Newsletter Sign-up
News
Podcasts
What’s On
Easter Art
Thy Kingdom Come
Listening with Love
God Who Speaks
Previous Events
Coronavirus
Toggle navigation
Our Lady
Our Lady of Walsingham
Saturday, May 1st, 2021 @ 1:07 pm
Images of Our Lady of Walsingham
Month of Mary
»
Our Lady of Walsingham
Related
Pope’s call for marathon Month of Prayer
The Bishops
Diocesan Bishops
Retired Bishops
Bishops’ Obituaries
Forces
Ukrainian Eparchy
Syro-Malabar
Ordinariate
Polish Mission
Falklands
Gibraltar
Safeguarding
Report Abuse
Independent Review
Implementation
Safe Spaces
Prayer Day
IICSA
NCSC
CSAS
The Church
The Pope
The Vatican
Apostolic Nuncio
Catechism
CBCEW
General Secretary
Advocacy
Departments
Documents and Publications
Bishops’ Plenary Meetings
Recruitment
Agencies
Fundraising
Catholic Trust (CaTEW)
Our Work
Africa
Life Issues
Catechesis
Liturgy
Christian Unity
Marriage and Family
Domestic Abuse
Migrants and Refugees
Education
Mental Health
Environment
Other Religions
Europe
Patrimony
Health and Social Care
Prison Ministry
Home Mission
Rural Issues
Holy Land
Safeguarding
Human Trafficking
Scripture
Internships
Spirituality
Jewish Relations
Vocation
Dioceses
Arundel and Brighton
Menevia
Birmingham
Middlesbrough
Brentwood
Northampton
Cardiff
Nottingham
Clifton
Plymouth
East Anglia
Portsmouth
Hallam
Salford
Hexham and Newcastle
Shrewsbury
Lancaster
Southwark
Leeds
Westminster
Liverpool
Wrexham
News and Media
Newsletter Sign-up
News
Podcasts
What’s On
Easter Art
Thy Kingdom Come
Listening with Love
God Who Speaks
Previous Events
Coronavirus
Cookies Policy
Privacy Policy
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Reports and Accounts
Log In