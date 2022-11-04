Novena: World Day of the Poor

This novena is offered as a way to help us to prayerfully encounter in scripture God’s constant care for those who are in various forms of poverty and to prompt in us a desire for more just relations in the community.
The word novena is derived from the Latin novem, meaning nine. A novena is a series of prayers and readings that are said for nine consecutive days – usually as a prayer of petition to obtain special graces or to implore special favours.
On the first of nine days of prayer and readings, we pray for those who experience mental anguish.
The second of nine days of prayer and readings. On Day Two, we pray for those who experience homelessness.
The third of nine days of prayer and readings. On Day Three, we pray for those who experience isolation and vulnerability in old age.
The fourth of nine days of prayer and readings. On Day Four, we pray for those who experience abuse and violence.