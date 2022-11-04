Novena: World Day of the Poor

This novena is offered as a way to help us to prayerfully encounter in scripture God’s constant care for those who are in various forms of poverty and to prompt in us a desire for more just relations in the community.

What is a Novena?

The word novena is derived from the Latin novem, meaning nine. A novena is a series of prayers and readings that are said for nine consecutive days – usually as a prayer of petition to obtain special graces or to implore special favours.

World Day of the Poor Novena - Day 1

On the first of nine days of prayer and readings, we pray for those who experience mental anguish.

World Day of the Poor Novena – Day 2

The second of nine days of prayer and readings. On Day Two, we pray for those who experience homelessness.

World Day of the Poor Novena – Day 3

The third of nine days of prayer and readings. On Day Three, we pray for those who experience isolation and vulnerability in old age.

World Day of the Poor Novena – Day 4

The fourth of nine days of prayer and readings. On Day Four, we pray for those who experience abuse and violence.