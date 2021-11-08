Diocesan Synod Contacts

The Catholic Dioceses of England and Wales have named contacts taking the lead throughout the local synodal process.
Also in this SectionSynodal Process > Questions and Answers > Synodal Pathway >
Each of our dioceses has at least one named contact so if you want to get in touch, just use the table below for emails and links.
|Diocese
|Name
|Link
|Arundel and Brighton
|Deacon Jon Harman
|Link
|Birmingham
|Canon Paul Fitzpatrick
|Link
|Brentwood
|Fr Andrew Headon
|Link
|Brentwood
|Teresa Carvalho
|Link
|Cardiff
|Madeleine Walters
|Link
|Clifton
|Sarah Adams
|Link
|Clifton
|Fr Richard Elson
|Link
|East Anglia
|Fr Andrew Eburn
|Link
|East Anglia
|Angela Wilson
|Link
|East Anglia
|Deacon Huw Williams
|Link
|Hallam
|Fionnuala Frances
|Link
|Hallam
|Kevan Grady
|Link
|Hexham & Newcastle
|Mgr Andrew Faley
|Link
|Hexham & Newcastle
|Amy Cameron
|Link
|Lancaster
|Fr Jim Burns
|Link
|Leeds
|Fr Martin Kelly
|Link
|Leeds
|Jessica Wilkinson
|Link
|Liverpool
|Fr Philip Inch
|Link
|Liverpool
|Helen Jones
|Link
|Menevia
|Fr John Patrick Thomas
|Link
|Middlesbrough
|Canon Derek Turnham
|Link
|Northampton
|Canon Francis Higgins
|Link
|Northampton
|Avril Baigent
|Link
|Nottingham
|Fr David Cain
|Link
|Nottingham
|Joe Hopkins
|Link
|Plymouth
|Canon John Deeny
|Link
|Plymouth
|Deborah Fisher
|Link
|Portsmouth
|Fr John Chandler
|Link
|Salford
|Fr Paul Daly
|Link
|Shrewsbury
|Barbara Davies
|Link
|Southwark
|Fr Marcus Holden
|Link
|Southwark
|Mark Nash
|Link
|Southwark
|Ingrid La Trobe
|Link
|Westminster
|Deacon Adrian Cullen
|Link
|Westminster
|Danny Curtin
|Link
|Wrexham
|Fr Ian Dalgleish
|Link
|Ukrainian Eparchy
|Syro-Malabar Eparchy
|Rev Antony Chundelikkat James
|Link
|Bishopric of the Forces
|Ordinariate