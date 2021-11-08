Diocesan Synod Contacts

The Catholic Dioceses of England and Wales have named contacts taking the lead throughout the local synodal process.

Also in this Section

Synodal Process > Questions and Answers > Synodal Pathway >

Each of our dioceses has at least one named contact so if you want to get in touch, just use the table below for emails and links.

Contacts

DioceseNameEmailLink
Arundel and BrightonDeacon Jon HarmanEmailLink
BirminghamCanon Paul FitzpatrickEmailLink
BrentwoodFr Andrew HeadonEmailLink
BrentwoodTeresa CarvalhoEmailLink
CardiffMadeleine WaltersEmailLink
CliftonSarah AdamsEmailLink
CliftonFr Richard ElsonEmailLink
East AngliaFr Andrew EburnEmailLink
East AngliaAngela WilsonEmailLink
East AngliaDeacon Huw WilliamsEmailLink
HallamFionnuala FrancesEmailLink
HallamKevan GradyEmailLink
Hexham & NewcastleMgr Andrew FaleyEmailLink
Hexham & NewcastleAmy CameronEmailLink
LancasterFr Jim BurnsEmailLink
LeedsFr Martin KellyEmailLink
LeedsJessica WilkinsonEmailLink
LiverpoolFr Philip InchEmailLink
LiverpoolHelen JonesEmailLink
MeneviaFr John Patrick ThomasEmailLink
MiddlesbroughCanon Derek TurnhamEmailLink
NorthamptonCanon Francis HigginsEmailLink
NorthamptonAvril BaigentEmailLink
NottinghamFr David CainEmailLink
NottinghamJoe HopkinsEmailLink
PlymouthCanon John DeenyEmailLink
PlymouthDeborah FisherEmailLink
PortsmouthFr John ChandlerEmailLink
SalfordFr Paul DalyEmailLink
ShrewsburyBarbara DaviesEmailLink
SouthwarkFr Marcus HoldenEmailLink
SouthwarkMark NashEmailLink
SouthwarkIngrid La TrobeEmailLink
WestminsterDeacon Adrian CullenEmailLink
WestminsterDanny CurtinLink
WrexhamFr Ian DalgleishEmailLink
Ukrainian Eparchy
Syro-Malabar EparchyRev Antony Chundelikkat JamesEmailLink
Bishopric of the Forces
Ordinariate