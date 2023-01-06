Day Six – Benedict XVI Novena

To impart the wisdom of God

Begin and end with the Sign of the Cross.

Reading

I, when I came to you, brothers and sisters, did not come proclaiming to you the mystery of God with lofty speech or wisdom.

For I decided to know nothing among you except Jesus Christ and him crucified. And I was with you in weakness and in fear and much trembling, and my speech and my message were not in plausible words of wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power, so that your faith might not rest on the wisdom of men but in the power of God.

Yet among the mature we do impart wisdom, although it is not a wisdom of this age or of the rulers of this age, who are doomed to pass away. But we impart a secret and hidden wisdom of God, which God decreed before the ages for our glory.

1 Corinthians 2:1–7

Pray one Our Father, one Hail Mary, and one Glory be.

The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come.

Thy will be done on earth,

as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

and forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us,

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

Glory be to the Father

and to the Son

and to the Holy Spirit,

as it was in the beginning

is now, and ever shall be

world without end. Amen.

The Hail Mary

Hail, Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Prayer

Eternal rest, grant unto him, O Lord.

And let perpetual light shine upon him.

We commit to your mercy the soul of your servant Pope Benedict XVI,

and grant, we pray, that,

having been, in the midst of the human family,

an instrument of your charity and peace,

he may merit to delight in the same,

for ever with all your Saints.

Through Christ our Lord.

Amen.