Pope renews invitation to pray for Benedict XVI in these difficult hours

A statement released by the Director of the Holy See Press Office says the Pope Emeritus is in a stable condition.

Responding to questions put to him by reporters, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said “The Pope Emeritus managed to rest well last night, he is absolutely lucid and alert and today, although his condition remains serious, the situation at the moment is stable.“

Concern for Benedict XVI‘s health was raised on Wednesday when Pope Francis concluded the General Audience with an invitation to the faithful to pray for his 95-year-old predecessor who, he said, is very ill.

Bruni also said Pope Francis “renews his invitation to pray for him [Benedict XVI] and to accompany him in these difficult hours.”

On Wednesday the Director of the Press Officer said that after the General Audience Francis had visited the Pope Emeritus at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery inside the Vatican where he has lived after announcing his resignation in February 2013.

Bruni said that Benedict’s health had “deteriorated in recent hours due to advancing age.” The situation, he added, was “under control at the moment, and was constantly monitored by doctors.”

Prayer

Let us pray.

Almighty and Eternal God,

You are the everlasting health of

those who believe in You.

Hear our prayers for your sick servant Benedict

for whom we implore the aid of

Your tender mercy,

Through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Source: Vatican Media