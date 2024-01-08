Biblical Reflections and Prayers for the Eight Days

In this section you will find a prayer and reflection for the eight days of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Day 1

Day 1 - A lawyer stood up to test Jesus. “Teacher”, he said, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?” (Lk 10:25)

Day 2

Day 2 - “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbour as yourself” (Lk 10:27)

Day 3

Day 3 - “Who is my neighbour?” (Lk 10: 29)

Day 4

Day 4 - When he saw him, he passed by on the other side (Lk 10:31)

Day 5

Day 5 - He went to him and bandaged his wounds, having poured oil and wine on them (Lk 10:34)

Day 6

Day 6 - Then he put him on his own animal, brought him to an inn, and took care of him (Lk 10:34)

Day 7

Day 7 - Jesus said: “Which of these three, do you think, was a neighbour?” (Lk 10:36)

Day 8

Day 8 - Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise” (Lk 10:37)