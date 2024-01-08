Biblical Reflections and Prayers for the Eight Days

In this section you will find a prayer and reflection for the eight days of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.
Day 1 - A lawyer stood up to test Jesus. “Teacher”, he said, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?” (Lk 10:25)
Day 2 - “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbour as yourself” (Lk 10:27)
Day 6 - Then he put him on his own animal, brought him to an inn, and took care of him (Lk 10:34)