Benedict spoke with clarity and courage amid the confusion of our times

Mourning the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the Right Reverend Mark Davies, Bishop of Shrewsbury, told the Shropshire Star:

“The Catholic community mourns the loss of Pope Benedict who is well remembered in our country for his 2010 visit to Great Britain.

“We met a gentle and serene pastor, a man of great learning and understanding of the modern world who spoke with clarity and courage amid the confusion of our times.

“I was appointed Bishop of Shrewsbury by Pope Benedict and will always remember the 15 minutes I spent discussing the situation of the Shrewsbury Diocese with him.

“He spoke that day of the need of courage in giving witness to Christ. This was the courage we saw in Pope Benedict himself who was by nature reserved yet called to undertake great responsibilities in the Church and to give witness before the world. This witness will be enduring. May he rest in peace.”