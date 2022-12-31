Archbishop prays Benedict will “enjoy an eternal face to face with the Lord whom he served so faithfully”

We are saddened at the news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, at the age of 95. Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See’s Press Office, said:

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today (31st December 2022) at 9:34am in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.”

Pope Benedict was elected to the Papal Office on 19 April 2005, following the death of Pope St. John Paul II. He served as Supreme Pontiff for eight years, before resigning on 28 February 2013. He visited the United Kingdom in September 2010, and prayed before the Statue of Our Lady of the Taper, from the National Welsh Marian Shrine, at a Mass at Westminster Cathedral.

On hearing of the news of his death, Archbishop Mark O’Toole said:

“Since he was a young man, Pope Benedict’s encounter with Jesus Christ gave the whole of his life a new horizon and a definitive direction.

“We give thanks to God for his life of witness to the truth of the Gospel. May he now enjoy an eternal face to face with the Lord whom he served so faithfully.”

+Mark O’Toole

Archbishop of Cardiff

Bishop of Menevia