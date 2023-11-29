Advent – Cycle A

In Cycle A, last observed in Advent 2022, the focus falls on St Matthew. Our Gospel readings at Sunday Mass are predominantly taken from Matthew. You can listen to the whole of St Matthew's Gospel in audio.

Also in Advent

Fourth Sunday of Advent - Matthew 1:18-25

The Gospel reading for the fourth and final Sunday of Advent is the account of the birth of Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew.

Third Sunday Advent – Matthew 11:2-11

The third of our Advent reflections focusing on the Sundays of Advent

Second Sunday Advent - Matthew 3:1-12

The second of our Advent reflections focusing on the Sundays of Advent

First Sunday of Advent - Matthew 24:36-44

The first of our Advent reflections focusing on the Sundays of Advent.