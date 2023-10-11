St Mary’s Cathedral, Aberdeen, is seeking a full time Youth and Children’s Ministry Coordinator to bring their passion, vision, and energy to the Parish, assisting young people in seeking a personal encounter with Jesus in their lives, growing in the life of the Spirit and nurturing Christian values.

Closing Date for Applications: 17 November 2023

Employment Start Date: 16 January 2024

To apply, or for more info about the post, please contact Fr Keith Herrera at administrator@cathedral-abdn.org

Applicants should send a covering letter with their CV, plus a 10-minute (max.) video of themselves responding to the following:

(1 min) Briefly introduce yourself. (3 mins) What is Jesus doing in your life just now? (3 mins) Describe your experience as a youth leader within the Catholic Church. (3 mins) Why do you feel the Lord is calling you for this job?

St Mary’s Cathedral

20 Huntley Street

Aberdeen

AB10 1SH

http://stmaryscathedralaberdeen.org

A parish of the R.C. Diocese of Aberdeen Charitable Trust, registered Scottish Charity no. SC005122