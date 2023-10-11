Vacancy - Youth and Children’s Ministry Coordinator - Aberdeen
St Mary’s Cathedral, Aberdeen, is seeking a full time Youth and Children’s Ministry Coordinator to bring their passion, vision, and energy to the Parish, assisting young people in seeking a personal encounter with Jesus in their lives, growing in the life of the Spirit and nurturing Christian values.
Closing Date for Applications: 17 November 2023
Employment Start Date: 16 January 2024
To apply, or for more info about the post, please contact Fr Keith Herrera at administrator@cathedral-abdn.org
Applicants should send a covering letter with their CV, plus a 10-minute (max.) video of themselves responding to the following:
St Mary’s Cathedral
20 Huntley Street
Aberdeen
AB10 1SH
http://stmaryscathedralaberdeen.org
A parish of the R.C. Diocese of Aberdeen Charitable Trust, registered Scottish Charity no. SC005122