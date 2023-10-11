Recruitment

Youth and Children’s Ministry Coordinator

Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 @ 3:39 pm

Vacancy - Youth and Children’s Ministry Coordinator - Aberdeen

St Mary’s Cathedral, Aberdeen, is seeking a full time Youth and Children’s Ministry Coordinator to bring their passion, vision, and energy to the Parish, assisting young people in seeking a personal encounter with Jesus in their lives, growing in the life of the Spirit and nurturing Christian values.

Closing Date for Applications: 17 November 2023
Employment Start Date: 16 January 2024

Apply

To apply, or for more info about the post, please contact Fr Keith Herrera at administrator@cathedral-abdn.org

Applicants should send a covering letter with their CV, plus a 10-minute (max.) video of themselves responding to the following:

  1. (1 min) Briefly introduce yourself.
  2. (3 mins) What is Jesus doing in your life just now?
  3. (3 mins) Describe your experience as a youth leader within the Catholic Church.
  4. (3 mins) Why do you feel the Lord is calling you for this job?

Where

St Mary’s Cathedral
20 Huntley Street
Aberdeen
AB10 1SH

http://stmaryscathedralaberdeen.org
A parish of the R.C. Diocese of Aberdeen Charitable Trust, registered Scottish Charity no. SC005122

