World Youth Day 2023 – Day Two

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 @ 10:27 pm

Day two of World Youth Day draws to a close as the arrival of Pope Francis brings a new and renewed energy to the streets of Lisbon.

High emotions filled the air on Wednesday, following days of anticipation and enthusiasm in which throngs of pilgrims descended upon the streets of Lisbon, bearing rucksacks, flags, and sleeping bags.

The city buzzed with a different kind of excitement to that of the days of the young people’s arrival, because a different guest was on his way.

As the news of Pope Francis’ arrival in Lisbon spread like wildfire, the streets of this already colourful city filled with renewed energy.

