Prayer World Day of Prayer 2026 Nigeria Our sisters in Nigeria invite us to join them for the World Day of Prayer on Friday 6 March. The service they have prepared reflects on the theme, "I will give you rest."

6 March 2026

The World Day of Prayer is an international, women-led, ecumenical movement that shares the hopes, concerns, and prayers of women from around the globe. Each year, women from a different country craft a service, sharing their unique spiritual journey and culture.

For 2026, the women of Nigeria have created a service that speaks to our need for peace and solace, drawing on their faith and experiences in a world filled with struggles and anxieties.

The preparation for this day is extensive. The writing country and theme are chosen years in advance, and the service then travels to the international committee in New York for translation and dissemination to national committees in over 120 participating countries. From there it is adapted and shared locally, culminating in gatherings at hundreds of churches every March.

This day is a powerful demonstration of global solidarity. It begins in Samoa and moves across the world in a continuous wave of prayer, finishing 38 hours later in American Samoa. It truly is a worldwide day of prayer!

For further information and resources, including details of services in your area, please visit the World Day of Prayer Website.

Or download resources here: WDP Resources