Week Three – St Mary and St Egwin

Evesham is an ancient market town in the countryside on the banks of the river Avon, not too far from Shakespeare’s Stratford. Towards the end of the 7th century Egwin was made Bishop of Worcester and at once made enemies because of his ruthless purging and suppression of pagan practices. To escape from his opponents, he took refuge in a hermitage. News of his extreme practices reached Rome and he was commanded to travel to the Holy City to explain himself. He decided to make the journey as a penitent, so he fixed chains to his legs and threw the key into the river. Traditions have stated that when he arrived in Rome, he celebrated Mass at St. Peter’s, and following this he sat down and began to eat a fish dinner, however inside the fish was the key that he threw into the Avon before leaving. When the Pope learned of this miraculous discovery, he dismissed all charges against Egwin and sent him back to England at once. He was honoured further when King Ethelred Mercia gave him the land on which his hermitage refuge had been built.

The Vision

Not long after Egwin’s restoration, a swineherd named Eoves saw an apparition of three supernatural women singing psalms and heavenly melodies. Eoves sought comfort in the heavenly Bishop Egwin, who travelled to the place where the apparitions took place the next day. Whilst he was there, he saw the same vision. Egwin looked at them steadfastly, particularly the middle figure who was holding an open book and a golden cross. Egwin knew intuitively that this was the Blessed Virgin, who then made a sign of blessing with the cross, and then the two maids disappeared. With the help and finances of King Ethelred, Egwin built a shrine to Our Lady on the site of the Vision. Following his death, the area of land also became a shrine to St Egwin and his bones were buried there.

The site

After the Norman conquest of 1066, an even larger church was designed and constructed, this was a grand cathedral-like Gothic structure that took just over two centuries to build. There were written medieval records that stated that a statue of the Madonna and Child existed, but no trace of this image remains following the savage destruction of the abbey during the reformation of the 16th century. Between the two world wars the parish priest, Father Arthur Proudman published ‘The Evesham Prayer Card’ which is now widely used by pilgrims and has increased the popularity of the Marian shrine. Since the 1930s there has been a steady flow of pilgrims. This grew in 1952 when a new statue of the Blessed Virgin was carried from Our Lady’s Church in Evesham to the place where the ancient shrine stood. This has become an annual event.

The Mysteries

