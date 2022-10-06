National Shrine of Wales

Mair y Tapr, Cysegrfan Cenedlaethol Cymru

Our Lady of Cardigan, also known as Our Lady of the Taper, is the National Catholic Shrine of Wales.

A statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the same name was created by Sister Concordia Scott for the shrine and was blessed by Pope Benedict XVI when he visited the United Kingdom in 2010.

But that’s only part of the story…

According to medieval legend, a statue of Our Lady and the Child Jesus was found next to the River Teifi in south-west Wales. The statue depicted Our Lady with a burning taper (candle) in her hand – “her sonne upon her lappe, and the taper bernynge in her hande”.

Any attempts to move the statue to local parish churches resulted in the statue reappearing on the riverbanks to “the place where now is buylded the church of Our Lady” – the present Saint Mary’s church. The area immediately became a place of pilgrimage.

The original statue is believed to have been taken to London during the period of the reformation and destroyed at Chelsea in 1538 alongside other Marian images under the orders of Thomas Cromwell, First Earl of Essex, Chief Minister of King Henry VIII.

In 1952 the Bishop of Menevia, John Petit, was informed of the statue’s history and the significance of its appearance next to the river.

In 1952, Martin Gillett, who later was to found the Ecumenical Society of the Blessed Virgin Mary, told the then-Bishop of Menevia John Petit that Cardigan had once possessed a famous shrine. The Bishop instantly decided to restore it. In 1956 a new statue was blessed by Cardinal Griffin in Westminster Cathedral and then taken to every parish in the diocese of Menevia before arriving in Cardigan. On 27 May 1956, a great concourse from all parts of Britain bore it to the little church of Our Lady of Sorrows. On 23 July 1970 Bishop Petit consecrated the new church of Our Lady of the Taper, named after the shrine. Three days later pilgrims transferred the statue there.

The original statue did not last long, and Mother Concordia, O.S.B., was asked to make a more durable version in bronze. Designated as the Welsh National Shrine of Our Lady, it was blessed in Cardiff Metropolitan Cathedral and brought all over Wales before, on Pentecost Sunday, 18 May 1986, it was solemnly installed in the presence of 4,500 pilgrims. Pope Saint John Paul II wrote a special message for the occasion, and a taper he blessed in Rome was placed in the hand of the statue and lit.

Its beauty catches the imagination and arouses devotion.

Today, thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine and light candles as a sign of their prayers and presence there. You will be greeted warmly at the Welsh National Shrine, either as an individual pilgrim or part of a group.

For more information, or to light a virtual candle, you can visit the official website for Mair y Tapr, Cysegrfan Cenedlaethol Cymru. Our Lady of the Taper, National Shrine of Wales.