The Story of Our Lady of the Rosary

The Holy Rosary is one of our most distinctive forms of private prayer. It’s used in every nation of the world and is suitable for any time or occasion – any day, any place, and in any mood. It can provide comfort in times of sadness and can bring you closer to the Lord during times of happiness and contentment.

It is a simple, powerful prayer firmly rooted in the Gospel life of Jesus. It’s not uncommon for Catholics who have lost touch with their faith to pick up the rosay and reinvigorate their prayer life.

Those who prayed the rosary in its earliest form are believed to have adopted the knotted prayer ropes used in early Christianity – the Desert Fathers are said to have used the knots to keep track of the number of times they said the Jesus Prayer.

The origins of the rosary are said to go back to the ninth century, but in terms of the traditional story, it’s a vision of Our Lady experienced by Saint Dominic in 1208 that has become widely associated with the birth of this devotional prayer. Certainly, the development of its formula owes much to the followers of this great saint.

The Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to Saint Dominic in 1208, presenting him with a string of beads at a quiet spot in southern France called Prouilhe in the Languedoc region. This vision received the title of Our Lady of the Rosary and, in the 15th century, it was promoted by Alanus de Rupe – aka Alain de la Roche or Alan of the Rock – a Dominican priest and theologian who established the “fifteen rosary promises” and started many rosary confraternities.

According to Jesuit scholar Herbert Thurston, in the twelfth century, before the birth of Dominic, the practice of reciting 50 or 150 Ave Marias had become generally familiar. As well as the practice of praying 150 Our Fathers in imitation of the 150 Psalms.

In the 16th century, the rosary was developed to its present form with the 15 mysteries: joyful, sorrowful, and glorious. Then in 2002, Pope John Paul II added the five Mysteries of Light to this devotion – the luminous mysteries.

The prayers that make up the rosary are arranged in sets of ten Hail Marys, or ‘decades’. Each decade is preceded by one Lord’s Prayer, ‘Our Father’, and followed by one ‘Glory Be’. Usually, five decades are recited and together they form a prayerful meditation on one of the Mysteries of the Rosary, recalling events in the lives of Jesus and his mother, Mary.

Rosary beads help us to say the prayers in the correct order.