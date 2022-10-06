As each prayer is recited, the fingers are moved along the beads. The intention behind the use of beads is to keep the mind as free as possible, to focus on prayer and contemplation rather than keeping track of the mysteries.

A five-decade rosary contains five groups of ten beads (a decade), with additional large beads before each decade. The Hail Mary is said on the ten beads within a decade, while the Lord’s Prayer is said on the large bead before each decade.

A new mystery meditation commences at each of the large beads. Throughout time different forms of rosary beads have become popular, none more so than single-decade rosaries which are often used because they are smaller and during times of persecution, they were easier to disguise and could be used whilst concealed in pockets.

A ‘rosary ring’ can often be seen worn around the finger with 10 indentations and a cross on the surface, this is to represent one decade of a rosary.

Rosary App

As with most of society, the Church has adapted to the technological advances of the 21st century and, in October 2019, the Vatican launched an electronic rosary. This is composed of ten black agate and hematite beads, and a metal cross that can detect movement.

These beads are connected to the ‘Click to Pray eRosary‘ mobile telephone app and are designed to connect Catholics worldwide to pray together. The rosary can be worn as a bracelet and is activated when one makes the sign of the cross.

Praying the Rosary

