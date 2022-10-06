Week One – Month of the Rosary

The first of four weeks of content to help us focus on the Holy Rosary during October. We start, appropriately, on the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.
For the first week of October, we look at the origins of the rosary, the beads and how to use them and focus on the National Shrine of Wales – Our Lady of the Taper in Cardigan.
We have a full section on our site dedicated to The Rosary. If you can’t find what you’re looking for here or want more information and resources, visit our section The Rosary.
The Holy Rosary is one of our most distinctive forms of private prayer. It's used in every nation of the world and is suitable for any time or occasion.
Rosary beads provide us with a physical method of keeping count of the number of Hail Marys said as the mysteries are contemplated.
Our Lady of Cardigan, also known as Our Lady of the Taper, is the National Catholic Shrine of Wales.