Week Four – Little Nazareth

Hidden amongst the gentle slopes of East Anglia is the ancient village of Walsingham, where there are not only one but two shrines to the Blessed Virgin. This place carried so much religious pedigree that in the Middle Ages, Walsingham was often referred to as 'Little Nazareth.'

In 1061 Richeldis de Faverches, Lady of the Manor of Walsingham, was saying her prayers when she received a vision of the Virgin Mary. This vision was followed by a twice repeated vision of the house of Joseph, Mary, and the boy Jesus at Nazareth. Within these visions, Richeldis was instructed to build a replica of the Holy House, the house where the annunciation took place. This replica house was to be used as a place of devotion for the crusaders. She instructed people to begin building the replica, however, the night before construction was due to commence, she was awakened by the sound of singing and when she went to investigate, she saw angels leaving and the house was miraculously built. Augustinian canons and Franciscan friars had established houses at the site by 1130 and catered to the influx of pilgrims that visited this holy site, which only increased in 1226 Henry III gave royal patronage to the site.

In the 16 century, the Protestant reformation swept across Northern Europe and resulted in the widespread destruction of places of worship. Walsingham became a victim of this and in 1538 the Shrine was destroyed, and its statue of the virgin was transported to London and subsequently burnt. Following the Catholic Emancipation Act of 1829, traditions and religious freedoms were returning to public life and a group of theologians, called the ‘Oxford Movement,’ built a new church with a Chapel to the exact dimensions of Lady Richeldis’ original. Alfred Hope Patten, a local boy, prayed regularly at the house and was ordained by the Church of England. He was appointed to Walsingham where he remained for the rest of his life. Whilst there he commissioned the carving of a stone statue of the Madonna with child based on the original Walsingham Abbey Seal, and this is now housed in the British Museum. Using medieval records in 1931 Patten re-created Lady Richeldis’ Holy House in brick and stone and the present pilgrimage church was constructed to protect the replica.

Even though the Anglican ‘Oxford Movement’ restored the devotion to the Virgin, Roman Catholics were enjoying freedom of expression for the first time since the Reformation. In 1863 the old Slipper Chapel was purchased and in the following year, Pope Leo XIII permitted the restoration of the original Catholic shrine. In 1897 the first public pilgrimage took place from Kings Lynn to Walsingham and by the end of the 19th century, the little village was home to two flourishing shrines to Our Lady. In 1934 Cardinal Bourne led the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales and ten thousand pilgrims to the Slipper Chapel and from this date, it became the official Roman Catholic National Shrine. The Slipper chapel contains a magnificent stone statue of the Virgin carved by Marcel Barbeau and crowned by the Papal Representative, Archbishop O’Hara, on the Feast of the Assumption in 1954. The statue was then taken to Wembley to be blessed by Pope John Paul II when he visited England in 1982.