Week 4 – Other Shrines

There are several shrines dedicated to paying homage to Saint Mary and pilgrims from all over the world visit these places to worship and pray in the presence of the Mother of the Church. As there are so many it would be hard to talk about all of them, so for this project, we will look at four of the main ones:

Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, Mexico

Our Lady of Guadalupe, sometimes known as the Virgin of Guadalupe, is a shrine dedicated to a series of five apparitions of Mary in December 1531. This shrine is one of the most visited Marian shrines in the world. According to the story, a young lady appeared and announced herself as the Blessed Virgin Mary and said that a church should be erected in her honour at the site where she appeared. Following this, a series of miracles and healings occurred at the site, and subsequently, the Shrine we have today was erected to honour Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Our Lady of Medjugorje Shrine, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Medjugorje is a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina that has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and is visited by a million Catholic pilgrims every year. Medjugorje became the site of six Marian apparitions to children in the period after June 1981 and has become one of the biggest centres of prayer in the world. The area surrounding the Shrine is particularly beautiful as well and the church is surrounded by mountains with easy climbing paths that all contribute to the wonder of the site. The first vision of the Blessed Virgin appeared to teenagers in 1981 when they were walking on Apparition Hill. Despite its appearances since 1981, the pilgrimage to Medjugorje was only authorised by the Vatican in 2019.

Our Lady of Lourdes Sanctuary, France

One of the most famous Marian Shrines in the world is the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in Frances. The legend began in 1858 when a 14-year-old girl named Bernadette Soubirous had 18 apparitions of a ‘beautiful lady’ in a cave close to the Massabielle grotto. The Sanctuary consists of three main basilicas: the Immaculate conception Basilica, the Our Lady of the Rosary Basilica, and the Saint Pius X Basilica. The Sanctuary is visited by millions of pilgrims a year and is associated with sick people who are looking for miraculous healing. Immersion into the water of Lourdes has been considered the best way to invoke the rite of healing and because of this many people bring plastic containers and fill them up with Holy Water from the spring and take them home.

Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, Portugal

Recognised by the Catholic Church as one of the most popular Marian apparitions was the one that occurred at Fatima in Portugal. Three young children were taking care of their sheep when they saw a cloud descending onto them carrying a Lady dressed in white holding a rosary in her hands, and this was the Virgin Mary. After the apparition, the Virgin told them to come to that site on the 13th day of each month until the 13th of October, during these visions Mary warned the three children of future events and told them how to avoid this disaster. The main message of Our Lady of Fatima is the importance of prayer and in one of the apparitions in 1917 the Blessed Virgin enforced the importance of praying to force an end to the conflict. Nowadays the Shrine is one of the most visited in the world.