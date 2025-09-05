Prisons Webinar: Women in the Criminal Justice System: Keeping Women out of Prison The National Board of Catholic Women invite you to their webinar: Women in the Criminal Justice System - Keeping women out of prison.  icon-home » Events » Webinar: Women in the Criminal Just...

Wednesday 15 October

19:00 – 20:30

Via Zoom

The National Board of Catholic Women is hosting a webinar on Women in the Criminal Justice System: Keeping women out of prison, on Wednesday 15 October 2025 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm, to coincide with Prison Sunday on 12 October. With two excellent speakers, Emily Evison of the Prison Reform Trust and Julia Corcoran of PACT, representing charities involved in helping prisoners and advocating prison reforms.

This webinar will focus on two main areas:

– Raising awareness of women in the Criminal Justice System, by examining the reasons why women are in prison, their experiences in prison, the impact on family life;

– Explore ways in which women prisoners can be supported in prison and on their release in the community.

Booking