Racial Justice

Racial Justice in the Church

Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 @ 10:28 am

This webinar will provide an opportunity for people working on racial justice in the Church to learn from one another, share their own experiences and initiatives, and inform our ongoing mission in this area.

When: 14:00 – 15:30 – 11 July 2023
Where: Online via Zoom
Cost: Free
Register Here

Bishop Paul McAleenan will be hosting a webinar this summer to build upon the work that has taken place around Racial Justice Sunday in recent years.

This includes the Image and Likeness of God initiative which celebrates images of Our Lady and the Child Jesus from a range of countries and cultures, and the Walking Together, Praying Together, and Working Together project, which reflects on the role that each of us has to play in promoting the mission of Christ and His Church.

Both projects have been well received in dioceses, parishes, and schools.

