Migrants and Refugees

Webinar: Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay 

Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 @ 4:13 pm

CBCEW together Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) are holding a webinar to discuss this year's theme and how we can help people to flourish in their homelands, as well as what we can do here in the UK to ensure we are welcoming the stranger.

When: Wednesday 20 September 2023, 6:30 – 7:00pm
Where: Online, Zoom
Register here

Join us as we celebrate the 109th World Day of Migrants and Refugees

The theme of Pope Francis’ message for the 109th World Day of Migrants and Refugees is: Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay. 

The celebration is marked by the Church to increase awareness about migration and its opportunities, as well as its challenges. Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England & Wales together Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) are holding a webinar to discuss this year’s theme and how we can help people to flourish in their homelands, as well as what we can do here in the UK to ensure we are welcoming the stranger.

Migration involves a twofold right: the right not to migrate and the right to migrate… the world has not yet realised that migration is a human right.

Pope Francis, WDMR 2023

Speakers

This years’ speakers include:

  • Bishop Paul McAleenan – Lead Bishop for Migrants & Refugees, CBCEW
  • Vatican Representative – Dicastery of Human Development
  • Christine Allen – Director, CAFOD

To register for a space on the webinar, click the link here.

