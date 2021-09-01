World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2021

26 September 2021

The Church has been celebrating the World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR) since 1914. It’s always an occasion to express concern for different vulnerable people on the move; to pray for them as they face many challenges; and to increase awareness about the opportunities that migration offers.

We have a series of remotely filmed interviews exploring the Pope’s message in an English and Welsh context.

Vatican

The Vatican has a dedicated section for Migrants and Refugees. It is directed personally by Pope Francis and aims to help the Church, and others, to accompany those forced to flee and make sure they are not shut out or left behind.

The Section offers comprehensive resources for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

#TowardsAnEverWiderWE #WDMR2021