Prayers focusing on communications

We seek the wisdom that was present before all things (Sirach 1:4) to help us put systems of artificial intelligence at the service of a fully human communication.

Prayers that can be used on or around World Communications Day, celebrated in parishes throughout England and Wales on Sunday, 12 May 2024.

+++

O God,

whose word is truth

and in whose light we see light,

guide those who tell the story of our times through word and image.

Make them seekers after truth

and advocates of human dignity.

Grant discernment to all who rely on their labours,

and, as we confront the pain and promise of this world,

awaken in us a sense of wonder at your presence

and of longing for your peace.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God for ever and ever.

Amen

Bidding Prayers

Here are two suggested bidding prayers that help focus our prayer on those who work in the fields of communications, technology and the creative industries, as well as those who consume.

Suggestions to add to the parish’s existing intentions.

+++

For all work in communications;

may they listen with understanding and speak truth from the heart.

Lord, in your mercy.

For all of us who receive the news in whatever format;

may we learn to discern the good news in all that we hear.

Lord, in your mercy.

+++

Some other examples of Bidding prayers from previous years.

+++

We pray for all those in the Church who communicate to others, through multiple means, the saving truth of the gospel, that they may be diligent servants of the Word and conscientious champions of the truth. Lord in your mercy.

We pray for politicians that they may communicate candidly with the electorate and have the courage publicly to address controversial issues which need to be resolved if human dignity and the common good of society are to be upheld.

Lord in your mercy.

We pray for journalists who put themselves in danger to bring to others’ attention wrongdoing and human suffering, that their efforts to humanise society may bear fruit and that they may be kept safe from harm.

Lord in your mercy.

We pray for those who have been interiorly imprisoned as a result of their exposure to evil on the internet, that they may be given the strength of will to break out of their addictive behaviour and find peace and healing.

Lord in your mercy.

We pray for ourselves, that we may, through God’s grace, use modern media judiciously, so that our horizons may be expanded and we may grow in empathy with others, especially those who are most vulnerable.

Lord in your mercy.

We ask Our Lady, who proclaimed God’s mercy whist yet our Saviour was in her womb, to pray with us and for us now as we say: Hail Mary …

Concluding Prayer

Almighty and ever living Father,

the Great Story of your Son’s defeat of the Kingdom of Darkness

through his cruel death and glorious resurrection

is proclaimed from east to west and in every generation.

Hear now the prayers which we offer for those whom he has redeemed.

We ask this through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen.