Vocations Sunday and 'The Conversation' Join The National Office for Vocation for 'The Conversation', where they will have a panel of guests to discuss how they live out their vocation and the work they carry out in the Church.

Vocations Sunday

In 1964, Pope Paul VI, launched the Vocations Sunday, which since then we celebrate on the fourth Sunday of Easter, also called as Good Shepherd Sunday. This year it is on the 30th April 2023, which marks the 60th Anniversary of World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

​As Catholics and people of God we all know that God is calling us and has a plan for each of us. He called each of us by name through our Baptism to holiness. He continues to call and cry out to us each day to be his disciples, some to the married life, some to the priesthood, some to religious life or to live as kind single people. There is nobody who is not being called. What is God calling you for?

​Along with the whole Church, let us pray for vocations today. Let us take time to stir the hearts and minds of the people around us to think about the topic of Vocation. The National Office for Vocation (NOV) invites you to talk and encourage young children, grandchildren, students, family members to respond generously to the calling of the Lord.

Download prayer here

On Vocations Sunday the National Office for Vocation, alongside their young people, organisations in the Church and people living God’s call to a particular state of life, will pray the Rosary with special intentions for vocations.

The Conversation

What: Panel guests discuss how they live out their vocation and the work they carry out in the Church.

Where: Online via Zoom

When: Wednesday 26 April, 7:30pm

Tickets: Book for free using the link (event only open to those residing in the United Kingdom).

​We look forward to welcoming you to the evening!

Thinking more about vocation?

Love hearing individual stories talking about mission and discipleship?

Join The National Office for Vocation for ‘The Conversation’, where they will have a panel of guests to discuss how they live out their vocation and the work they carry out in the Church. See how each person is called to follow Christ in their own discipleship journey and live out their mission.

The Conversation’ takes place on Zoom, in order to attain the link please book (FREE!) using the above link. Come with your questions to ask the panel on all things vocation and discipleship. All questions will be submitted through the chat function in the Zoom call. If you want to submit questions beforehand to make sure they reach us please email us at vocation.enquiries@cbcew.org.uk

Panel

Jade broadley – Jade lives in Leeds and is National Director at Youth 2000 – a Catholic ministry that provides opportunities for young people to encounter Christ and His Church, primarily through retreat days and weekends, as well as formation programmes. She lived in the United States for 3 years whilst serving with NET Ministries.

Fr Gladson Dabre OSA – Fr. Gladson Francesco DABRE was born in India after few years of working in social work specialising in fostering and adoption. He made his Solemn Profession of Vows in 2017 and ordained to the Sacred Priesthood in May 2018. Fr. Gladson is the vocations director for the Augustinian province of England and Scotland. He currently resides at Clare Priory in England and is the parish priest of the Mother of Good Counsel Church Clare.

Sr Carino O.P. – Sr Carino is a Dominican Sister of St Joseph based in the New Forest, Portsmouth Diocese. She entered the convent in 2016 and made her Final Profession as a religious sister in September 2023. She works as a catechist for both adults and children, with a particular interest in parent-led catechesis and the catechesis of people with disabilities. She is also currently studying theology at the Maryvale Institute.

Simeon Elderfield – Simeon Elderfield is the Digital Communications Coordinator for the Diocese of Westminster. He is a cellist in his spare time and before he worked for the Diocese, he studied Palaeontology. He also volunteers as the Director of Fundraising for an organisation called the ASCENT, which is a three year discipleship program for young people post-confirmation.

Helena Judd – Helena Gleissner Judd is the National Promoter for Radio Maria England, Confirmation Catechist for St Laurence’s Parish Cambridge. She has been an active leader in parish youth ministries through her time in school, university Chaplaincies and with her parishes in New York City. Professionally, she was the director of inclusive theatre ensembles in New York until 2014. In England, she has continued creating inclusive theatre for adults with learning disabilities.

Sr Maria Robb – Sr Maria Robb is a Daughter of Charity, (St Vincent de Paul), living and working in Glasgow. Sr Maria is a teacher to trade and she’s also spent most of my teaching life working with deaf children in Yorkshire and in Scotland.