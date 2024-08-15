Vacancy - Visitor Centre Manager - St Winefride's Well/Shrine, Holywell
Salary: Undisclosed
Closing date: 13/09/2024
Contract: Full time working alternate weekends on a Rota Basis
An opportunity now arises for the right person to show their skills in managing, contributing effectively to the operation of the Visitor Centre, and ensuring a good experience for all visitors/pilgrims to this ancient religious site of St Winefride’s Well / Shrine in the care of the Roman Catholic Church’s Diocese of Wrexham (Registered Charity No.700426). Visitors to this historic Well, Chapel and grounds are served by a Visitor Centre that in-cludes an Interpretive centre, museum, exhibition and a shop/repository. The Trustees are seeking a full-time manager of the Centre who is open to flexible working, can work alternate weekends and cover holidays, is highly motivated, and self-driven. The postholder when on duty would normally be the first point of contact for visitors to St Winefride’s Well /Shrine. Applications are invited from those with good customer service and management skills, including retail knowledge or experience and who are interested in the religious and histor-ical features of this delightful heritage site, who can promote and develop the retail, heritage and spiritual experience.
The postholder will:
Desirable: Welsh Speaker
The right Candidate will be flexible and adaptable to last minute changes.
Benefits of being a member of the team for Wrexham Diocese:
Send your CV and Application form to: businessmanager@rcdwxm.org.uk
