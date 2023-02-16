Vacancy - Visitor Centre Manager - St Winefride's Well/Shrine, Holywell
Salary: Undisclosed
Closing date: 01/03/2023
Contract: Full time working alternate weekends on a Rota Basis
An opportunity now arises for the right person to show their skills in managing, contributing effectively to the operation of the Visitor Centre, and ensuring a good experience for all visitors/pilgrims to this ancient religious site of St Winefride’s Well / Shrine in the care of the Roman Catholic Church’s Diocese of Wrexham (Registered Charity No.700426). Visitors to this historic Well, Chapel and grounds are served by a Visitor Centre that includes an Interpretive centre, museum, exhibition and a shop/repository. The Trustees are seeking a full-time manager of the Centre who is open to flexible working, is highly motivated, and self-driven. The postholder when on duty would normally be the first point of contact for visitors to St Winefride’s Well /Shrine. Applications are invited from those with good customer service and management skills, including some retail knowledge or experience and who are interested in the religious and historical features of this delightful heritage site, who can promote and develop the retail, heritage and spiritual experience.
The postholder will:
Desirable: Welsh Speaker
The right Candidate will be flexible and adaptable to last minute changes.
Benefits of being a member of the team for Wrexham Diocese:
Send your CV and Application form to: businessmanager@rcdwxm.org.uk
Closing date: 01/03/2023