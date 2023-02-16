Visitor Centre Manager – St Winefride’s Well/Shrine, Holywell

Salary: Undisclosed

Closing date: 01/03/2023

Contract: Full time working alternate weekends on a Rota Basis

An opportunity now arises for the right person to show their skills in managing, contributing effectively to the operation of the Visitor Centre, and ensuring a good experience for all visitors/pilgrims to this ancient religious site of St Winefride’s Well / Shrine in the care of the Roman Catholic Church’s Diocese of Wrexham (Registered Charity No.700426). Visitors to this historic Well, Chapel and grounds are served by a Visitor Centre that includes an Interpretive centre, museum, exhibition and a shop/repository. The Trustees are seeking a full-time manager of the Centre who is open to flexible working, is highly motivated, and self-driven. The postholder when on duty would normally be the first point of contact for visitors to St Winefride’s Well /Shrine. Applications are invited from those with good customer service and management skills, including some retail knowledge or experience and who are interested in the religious and historical features of this delightful heritage site, who can promote and develop the retail, heritage and spiritual experience.

Summary

The postholder will:

manage the Visitor Centre, with support of a small customer services team, motivating and developing staff including in their historical and spiritual knowledge of the Well / Shrine.

deputize for the Facilities Administration Manager when necessary.

create a welcoming atmosphere and great ‘one to one’ visitor experience, engaging at all given opportunities. Employ the necessary skills to develop the Centre’s promotional materials and create the right atmosphere to maximise visitor involvement and the making of kind donations when desired.

Essential Requirements

Ability to communicate well with people at all levels of society and in the diverse communities and visitors served.

Ability to work autonomously and deal with all issues that may arise calmly.

Retail and Customer service experience, Stock Control, Purchasing, tills & PDQ, cash handling and associated procedures.

Prepared to make presentations to and guide individuals and groups, enjoying and being motivated by this aspect of the role.

Catholic with a good knowledge of the Christian faith and motivated and enthusiastic to increase knowledge of the Cult of St Winefride, the Well and Shrine, and the related historical tradition.

Desirable: Welsh Speaker

Full time working alternate weekends on a Rota Basis

The right Candidate will be flexible and adaptable to last minute changes.

Benefits of being a member of the team for Wrexham Diocese:

Flexible working where possible

Free parking

NEST pension scheme

Real Living Wage employer

Attractive Salary

Uniform provided

Send your CV and Application form to: businessmanager@rcdwxm.org.uk

