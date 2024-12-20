Arundel and Brighton Youth Project Worker – Part Time

Salary: £15,000 (FTE £30,000) Part-Time: 0.5 FTE 2.5 days per week (17.5 hours)

Reports to: Diocesan Youth Adviser

Place of Work: The St Philip Howard Centre, Crawley, RH10 6RP

Closing date: Wednesday 5 February 2025

Interviews: Thursday 13 February 2025, Crawley

Download the job description and application form here:: www.abdiocese.org.uk/careers/ypw

The Diocese of Arundel & Brighton is recruiting a part-time Youth Project Worker. The successful applicant will be responsible for two major projects; coordination of the CYMFed Faith in Action Awards across the Diocese, and the newly developing Young Adults programme. They will also be required to assist with engaging young people from across the Diocese in theASCENT process (a three-year discipleship process for young people) and offer support to the Youth Adviser in enabling diocesan attendance at national and international events such as Flame and World Youth Day.