Visitor Centre Manager at St Winefride’s Well /Shrine, Holywell

An opportunity now arises for the right person to show their skills in managing, contributing effectively to the operation of the Visitor Centre, and ensuring a good experience for all visitors/pilgrims to this ancient religious site of St Winefride’s Well / Shrine in the care of the Roman Catholic Church’s Diocese of Wrexham (Registered Charity No.700426). Visitors to this historic Well, Chapel and grounds are served by a Visitor Centre that includes an Interpretive centre, museum, exhibition and a shop/repository. The Trustees are seeking a full-time manager of the Centre who is open to flexible working, can work alternate weekends and cover holidays, is highly motivated, and self-driven for this hands-on role. The postholder when on duty would normally be the first point of contact for visitors to St Winefride’s Well /Shrine. Applications are invited from those with good customer service and management skills, including retail knowledge or expe-rience and who are interested in the religious and historical features of this delightful heritage site, who can promote and develop the retail, heritage and spiritual experience.
The postholder Will:
Essential Requirements
Desirable: Welsh Speaker
Full time working alternate weekends on a Rota Basis, holiday cover.
The right Candidate will be flexible and adaptable to last minute changes.
Benefits of being a member of the team for Wrexham Diocese:
Application Information and full Job Description available by email – businessmanager@rcdwxm.org.uk