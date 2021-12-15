Solicitor – CES

Salary: up to £45,000, subject to experience

Closing date: 09:00 – 10 January 2022

Contract: Full time / Blended working

The Catholic Education Service (CES) looking for an outstanding Solicitor to work with their small, professional legal team. The CES represents and promotes the national education policy of Catholic Bishops in relation to the 2,100 Catholic schools, colleges and universities which the Church is responsible for across England and Wales.

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual, ideally with competency in employment, education, equalities, or land law and looking to develop their advisory skills in these areas. They will be sympathetic to the teachings of the Catholic Church and supportive of Church schools.

This is a unique role that will allow the applicant to engage with high level policy, working with the Department for Education, Local Authorities, national Trade Unions and diocesan colleagues. The work will provide a broad and varied experience of legal practice, and support and training will be provided.

We encourage a good work life balance, with limited working outside of normal office hours. The role will blend working at the office of the Catholic Bishops Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home. We offer a range of benefits including a matched pension scheme and generous holiday.

Key Responsibilities:

To assist in the provision of high-quality legal advice to the organisation, diocesan colleagues and others on matters relating to Catholic education, employment and equalities law, as directed by the Assistant Director (Legal) and the Senior Solicitor.

To monitor and disseminate developments in education policy and draft legislation (UK, European and Canon Law), circulars and statutory instruments which could affect Catholic Schools or Colleges, or the Catholic position within lifelong learning.

To monitor legal changes and produce summary documents to support the production of legal updates for dioceses where these would be useful.

To produce research on legal topics, including the application of Canon Law.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk