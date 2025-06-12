We currently have a job vacancy for a Senior Press Officer.
Salary: £47,000
Location: London/Home-based
Contract: Full Time
Closing date: 23:59, Sunday 22 June 2025
An exciting role offering the opportunity to work in a busy and creative environment for the Communications Directorate of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.
Part of a dynamic team responsible for communicating the work and mission of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, you will provide first-level media response to emerging issues of interest to national and international media outlets. The role requires someone able to respond accurately and at pace to communicate the Bishops’ position on a wide range of subjects.
No two days will be the same and you will continuously develop knowledge and capability, working at pace to deal with a wide spectrum of issues encountered by the Catholic Church in England and Wales.
If you are looking for a varied and challenging role and want to work close to Victoria station in a blended working environment where outcome and achievement is our primary focus, please do get in touch.
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk
For further information, please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk