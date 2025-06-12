Senior Press Officer

Salary: £47,000

Location: London/Home-based

Contract: Full Time

Closing date: 23:59, Sunday 22 June 2025

An exciting role offering the opportunity to work in a busy and creative environment for the Communications Directorate of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

Part of a dynamic team responsible for communicating the work and mission of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, you will provide first-level media response to emerging issues of interest to national and international media outlets. The role requires someone able to respond accurately and at pace to communicate the Bishops’ position on a wide range of subjects.

No two days will be the same and you will continuously develop knowledge and capability, working at pace to deal with a wide spectrum of issues encountered by the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

If you are looking for a varied and challenging role and want to work close to Victoria station in a blended working environment where outcome and achievement is our primary focus, please do get in touch.

Key Accountabilities

To develop and communicate consistent lines of messaging to print, radio, TV and digital media outlets.

To develop awareness and understanding of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

To provide first line media response to press enquiries, including weekend and out of hours media response on a rota basis.

To draft press releases, statements and briefings in collaboration with subject experts across CaTEW.

To develop specific communications lines with colleagues in other outward facing CaTEW teams

To brief and arrange interviews for internal and external spokespeople

To work with partners to develop and produce content.

Support crisis management strategies and planning.

Develop strategic partnerships across the media landscape to enhance targeted dissemination to broaden the reach of our communications.

To provide support to diocesan communications teams as required.

To ensure that a strong Bishops’ Conference identity is maintained and presented.

To ensure that digital communications accurately reflect the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales mission and values.

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information, please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk