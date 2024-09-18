Senior Fundraising Officer – Jesuit Refugee Service

Salary: £38,000 – £42,000

Location: JRS UK office, Hurtado Jesuit Centre, Wapping, London, E1W 2QT and hybrid working

Contract: Full-time (37.5 hours a week)

Closing date: Monday 7 October (11:59pm)

Interviews: Week commencing Monday 14th October

Applications: To apply, please send a CV and covering letter to liam.allmark@jrs.net

This is a senior role, reporting to the Head of Communications, Fundraising and Advocacy. It will involve contributing to our long-term fundraising strategy and identifying new funding opportunities, as well as delivering a range of initiatives including sponsored events, appeals, and legacy campaigns.

We are seeking someone with a positive and ambitious approach towards fundraising challenges, bringing creativity and energy.

The post will be part of our integrated Communications, Fundraising and Advocacy team. As well as working closely with every other member of the team, it will also involve collaborating with our wider staff team, to effectively understand our funding needs and convey these to potential donors.

We are therefore seeking someone with excellent teamwork skills, who will bring new experience and expertise, while working effectively with colleagues to strengthen our fundraising.

JRS UK places high value on encouraging refugee participation in our fundraising, and the Senior Fundraising Officer will play a key part in ensuring this.

We are seeking someone with a proven track-record in fundraising. Much of our fundraising involves engagement with the Catholic community including parishes and religious orders. A good understanding of this landscape is therefore essential.

A strong knowledge of wider trends in fundraising and relevant regulations including data protection is also important.

We welcome and encourage applications from people with experience of seeking safety in the UK.

