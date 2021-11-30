Quality Assurance Analyst – CSSA

Salary: c£45,000

Closing date: 4 January 2022

Contract: Full Time (The CSSA operates a blended working policy, but this role will be largely home based.)

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards agency (CSSA) is a new agency actively engaged in delivering wide ranging reforms to safeguarding policy and practice in the Catholic Church in England and Wales. We have an opportunity for an outstanding Safeguarding Practice adviser, who can demonstrate that they are operating at the forefront of their profession and is committed to working with us to make lasting, survivor led step change in safeguarding policy and practice across the Church.

The Role

Reporting to the Quality Assurance Manager you will contribute to the building of an audit and quality assurance team to ensure that the CSSA develops, implements and maintains exemplary safeguarding practice across the Catholic Church in England and Wales. You will:

Be part of a motivated quality assurance team dedicated to developing and reviewing safeguarding standards in compliance with the agreed operating framework.

Audit national safeguarding standards and ensure quality and compliance by all church bodies that are required to uphold them.

Contribute to the development of, and deliver, an effective audit programme to ensure that high standards are maintained, within an explicit and effective quality assurance framework which is understood and committed to by all stakeholders and ensuring the principles of audit are adhered to at all times.

Follow key lines of enquiry from self-assessments, baseline and thematic audits, and complaints to establish an accurate account of the quality of service delivery of safeguarding practice across Church bodies. And contribute to continuous improvement of effective safeguarding practice across the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

To undertake complaint investigations referred to the CSSA as per the Complaints Policy.

If you are a technology literate communication professional who shares our commitment to developing outstanding practice, informed by the survivor voice of those that have been harmed through their involvement with the Church, we want to speak with you and to hear and learn from their experience. You will share our commitment to respect and value their opinions as we develop our future practice.

For a detailed job description and for further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk

Applicants should send a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk and confirming their right to work in the UK.