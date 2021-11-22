Job Vacancy - Policy and Research Director
Salary: £60,000
Contract: Full Time – Hybrid Working
Closing date: Monday 6 December – 09:00
Interview date: Interviews will be held wc Monday 13 December at 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX. Second interviews will be arranged on a mutually convenient date.
Apply: HR@cbcew.org.uk
An opportunity to work with the General Secretary to further develop the Bishops’ Conference Secretariat as a centre of knowledge and capability in support of the bishops of England and Wales. It is an opportunity which would suit someone with broad and deep knowledge and experience of working with the Catholic Church and able to demonstrate a sustained track record of representing the Church across a diverse range of people and organisations, including legislators and influencers in England and Wales.
Reporting to the General Secretary, the role will be based in the office of the Catholic Bishops Conference, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London.
For further information please contact HR@cbcew.org.uk
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter demonstrating the skills, motivation and experience that equips them for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk