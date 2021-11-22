Policy and Research Director

Salary: £60,000

Contract: Full Time – Hybrid Working

Closing date: Monday 6 December – 09:00

Interview date: Interviews will be held wc Monday 13 December at 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX. Second interviews will be arranged on a mutually convenient date.

Apply: HR@cbcew.org.uk

An opportunity to work with the General Secretary to further develop the Bishops’ Conference Secretariat as a centre of knowledge and capability in support of the bishops of England and Wales. It is an opportunity which would suit someone with broad and deep knowledge and experience of working with the Catholic Church and able to demonstrate a sustained track record of representing the Church across a diverse range of people and organisations, including legislators and influencers in England and Wales.

Reporting to the General Secretary, the role will be based in the office of the Catholic Bishops Conference, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London.

Key Accountabilities will include

To provide leadership and coordination to the Policy & Research Directorate of the Catholic Trust for England and Wales.

To lead research and development of position statements on a wide range of projects using a range of different research methodologies.

To provide information and analysis on domestic and international issues in the form of written and oral briefings to colleagues, Bishops, partners, and other stakeholders, based on research evidence.

To maintain detailed awareness of political and social changes to ensure that the policy voice of the Church remains relevant to the lived experience of people in England and Wales and internationally.

To work in partnership with the agencies and aligned organisations of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, drawing upon their knowledge and insight.

To build effective relationships with relevant Parliamentarians based upon trust, respect, and reputation for delivering well informed submissions, drawing upon evidence-based data.

For further information please contact HR@cbcew.org.uk

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter demonstrating the skills, motivation and experience that equips them for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk