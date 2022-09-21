Religious Life Promoter, National Office of Vocation

Stipend: £12,988

Contract: The role is a 3-year Fixed Term Contract 0.6 FTE (3 days per week)

Closing date for applications: 09:00, 03 October 2022

Interview date: Interviews will be held 18 October 2022

The National Office of Vocation is looking for someone with energy, knowledge and commitment to make a unique contribution to building a culture of vocation and to celebrate the call to consecrated life within the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

Working with the Director of the National Office of Vocation within the Catholic Bishops Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, the successful candidate will be instrumental in developing discernment to the diversity of religious life.

You will feel confident communicating the joy and challenge of religious life to a diverse range of people and groups across England and Wales. Supported by well-developed IT skills, the successful candidate will demonstrate an enthusiasm for working in a busy office environment with a positive can-do attitude and an ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues.

Key Responsibilities

To develop a centre of knowledge and expertise encouraging discernment to vocation and religious life in support of Catholic dioceses and Religious Congregations in England and Wales.

of knowledge and expertise encouraging discernment to vocation and religious life in support of Catholic dioceses and Religious Congregations in England and Wales. To build and sustain exemplary supportive relationships with Vocation leads in dioceses and religious congregations based upon shared endeavour.

To provide a sensitive and informed response to telephone/email and social media enquiries regarding vocation to religious life.

To create effective collaborative relationships between vocation, chaplaincy, catechesis and education colleagues to build and integrated understanding and celebration of vocation.

To provide a central source of expertise to bishops, vicars for religious, and religious congregations in matters regarding vocations.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for applying to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk

Further Information

Normal place of work is 2 days a week at 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, and one day a week at the COR offices near Euston, London.

The role requires frequent travel throughout England & Wales and may include evenings and weekends

Second reference from employer, another Congregation or personal reference.