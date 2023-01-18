Recruitment

Director of Youth Services

Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 @ 3:16 pm

Job Vacancy - Nottingham Diocese - Director of Youth Services

Salary: £53,981 – £61,254
Location: Nottingham / Derby / Lincoln / Leicester / Rutland
Contract: 37.5 Hours a week // Full Time // Permanent Contract (Subject to a 6 month probationary period)
Closing date: 23:55, Monday, 6 February 2023

Overall Purpose of the job:

Your job will be to lead and manage all aspects of the Nottingham Diocesan Catholic Youth Service. You will manage all staff working on behalf of NDCYS: Youth Ministry, Health & Safety, Administration, Finance, Housekeeping, Catering and other Sessional/Voluntary staff, ensuring that the ethos is upheld and promoted in all areas and that best practice is observed at all times.

You will be:

  • A committed practising Catholic with a passion for youth ministry and evangelisation.
  • A professionally qualified Youth Worker* with experience of leading and managing residential and outreach youth provision.
  • A strong leader who has a vision for moving the Service forward

How to apply:

For an application form please contact bookings@ndcys.com – Please put Director’s position in the Subject line.

Application Information Pack

Social Media Post

NDCYS Website

Adult Formation and Evangelisation Officer

Finance Director

Job Vacancy - Finance Director

Supporter Care and Engagement Officer