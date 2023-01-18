Director of Youth Services

Salary: £53,981 – £61,254

Location: Nottingham / Derby / Lincoln / Leicester / Rutland

Contract: 37.5 Hours a week // Full Time // Permanent Contract (Subject to a 6 month probationary period)

Closing date: 23:55, Monday, 6 February 2023

Overall Purpose of the job:

Your job will be to lead and manage all aspects of the Nottingham Diocesan Catholic Youth Service. You will manage all staff working on behalf of NDCYS: Youth Ministry, Health & Safety, Administration, Finance, Housekeeping, Catering and other Sessional/Voluntary staff, ensuring that the ethos is upheld and promoted in all areas and that best practice is observed at all times.

You will be:

A committed practising Catholic with a passion for youth ministry and evangelisation.

A professionally qualified Youth Worker* with experience of leading and managing residential and outreach youth provision.

A strong leader who has a vision for moving the Service forward

How to apply:

For an application form please contact bookings@ndcys.com – Please put Director’s position in the Subject line.

