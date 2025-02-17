National Project Co-Ordinator – Catholic Education Service

The Catholic Education Service is looking to appoint a National Project Co-Ordinator.
Location: flexible
Salary: £45,000 (pro rata)
Hours: 0.6 FTE flexible working
Contract type: Fixed Term (1 year, renewable for further year, grant funded)
Closing date for applications is Thursday, 6 March 2025
Interviews will take place on Friday, 14 March 2025
The Bishops’ national Leadership and Governance strategy is one of the major projects that the Catholic Education Service has been commissioned to undertake by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. This role is an opportunity to build on the strong foundations of the national programme and what is already being delivered across England and Wales and to develop this further alongside the key partners: the four Catholic Universities, Catholic Trusts and the dioceses, to enhance formation and embrace the national strategy.
The Catholic Education Service is therefore looking to appoint a National Project Co-Ordinator (0.6 FTE) to work with key partners towards developing a One-Church strategy for Catholic Education and adult faith formation in schools. This person will act as a catalyst to help form, nourish and sustain leaders of Catholic education which will involve collaboration both nationally and across the four regions. The post is open to individuals either as an employment opportunity or as part of a secondment.
• To support a One-Church strategy for Catholic Education and adult faith formation in schools
• To support ongoing formation for CEOs, trust board directors and governors
• To support aspiring head teachers and those in leadership roles
• To support ITT recruitment and recruitment of RE teachers
• To support and develop relationships with key external partners
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk
For further information please contact Catherine Bryan: cbryan@catholiceducation.org.uk