National Project Co-Ordinator – Catholic Education Service

Location: flexible

Salary: £45,000 (pro rata)

Hours: 0.6 FTE flexible working

Contract type: Fixed Term (1 year, renewable for further year, grant funded)

Closing date for applications is Thursday, 6 March 2025

Interviews will take place on Friday, 14 March 2025

The Bishops’ national Leadership and Governance strategy is one of the major projects that the Catholic Education Service has been commissioned to undertake by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. This role is an opportunity to build on the strong foundations of the national programme and what is already being delivered across England and Wales and to develop this further alongside the key partners: the four Catholic Universities, Catholic Trusts and the dioceses, to enhance formation and embrace the national strategy.

The Catholic Education Service is therefore looking to appoint a National Project Co-Ordinator (0.6 FTE) to work with key partners towards developing a One-Church strategy for Catholic Education and adult faith formation in schools. This person will act as a catalyst to help form, nourish and sustain leaders of Catholic education which will involve collaboration both nationally and across the four regions. The post is open to individuals either as an employment opportunity or as part of a secondment.

Purpose

• To support a One-Church strategy for Catholic Education and adult faith formation in schools

• To support ongoing formation for CEOs, trust board directors and governors

• To support aspiring head teachers and those in leadership roles

• To support ITT recruitment and recruitment of RE teachers

• To support and develop relationships with key external partners

Responsibilities:

To work collaboratively to support and develop the national strategy for leadership and governance in partnership with dioceses, Catholic universities and Catholic Trusts across England and Wales.

To develop partnership working between dioceses, Catholic Universities and Catholic Trusts to deliver effective development and formation opportunities.

To ensure that all development and formation opportunities support the ethos of Catholic education and contribute towards sustaining the distinctive nature of Catholic Education in England and Wales.

To articulate and demonstrate the distinctive nature of leadership in a Catholic school setting as the underpinning of a school’s Catholic ethos.

To provide and sustain effective engagement networks to enable leaders to come together and develop cohesive outcome led strategies to deliver the mission of Catholic Education in England and Wales.

To establish effective systems and working practices including timely circulation of agendas, minutes and other related papers to formalise and monitor progress of initiatives and projects.

To ensure an effective network of regional Steering Groups are established and functioning under the leadership of a National Steering Group.

To ensure an effective communications internal and external strategy is in place and achieving its purpose.

To attend and contribute to national and regional meetings as required.

Other duties as required and directed by the Assistant Director (Education), Catholic Education Service

How to apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact Catherine Bryan: cbryan@catholiceducation.org.uk