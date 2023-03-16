Office Manager – Missio

Location: London Victoria

Salary: up to £45,000, subject to experience

Closing Date: 23:59, 24th March 2023

Interviews: will be held wc 27th March 2023 by Teams, with a subsequent face to face second interview at a mutually convenient date.

Missio works alongside global communities that are poor or in need, regardless of their background or belief. We work with some of the poorest communities in the world to create a vibrant Catholic Church for the future.

Missio have an opportunity for an outstanding Office Manager to support our operational effectiveness, managing all aspects of administration. You will demonstrate the capability and drive:

To motivate and provide effective line management to finance and administration teams ensuring they deliver consistently high performance.

To ensure that internal and external stakeholders receive a responsive and welcoming service.

To provide Executive Assistant support to the National Director as required.

To manage day to day budgets, operating an effective budget review framework in consultation with Finance Director and Senior Leadership Team (SLT).

To assist audit preparation and liaise with auditors to ensure that an unqualified audit is completed on schedule.

To oversee maintenance of the high standard of fabric and condition of 23 Eccleston Square, including building, furnishings and services.

To ensure that all financial and administrative operations are conducted compliant with all relevant statutory and professional standards frameworks.

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: recruitment@missio.org.uk