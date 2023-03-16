Vacancy - Office Manager - Missio
Location: London Victoria
Salary: up to £45,000, subject to experience
Closing Date: 23:59, 24th March 2023
Interviews: will be held wc 27th March 2023 by Teams, with a subsequent face to face second interview at a mutually convenient date.
Missio works alongside global communities that are poor or in need, regardless of their background or belief. We work with some of the poorest communities in the world to create a vibrant Catholic Church for the future.
Missio have an opportunity for an outstanding Office Manager to support our operational effectiveness, managing all aspects of administration. You will demonstrate the capability and drive:
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: recruitment@missio.org.uk