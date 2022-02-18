Chief Executive Officer – Million Minutes

Job Vacancy - Chief Executive Officer
Job Title: Chief Executive Officer
Location: Waterloo, London (with option for some home working)
Salary: £37,000 – £40,000 pa
Hours: 37.5 hours per week (including some weekend/evening work)
Annual leave: 35 days including Bank Holidays and Holy Thursday
Role: Permanent (upon satisfactory completion of 6-month probation)
Our vision for this strategy is bold, framed by a desire for renewal in the Catholic Church. What does this look like? Whilst renewal will need multiple organisations and people, we believe there are several broad areas, building on successful work in the past, that we can contribute:
You will design, develop and deliver programmes which put our strategy into action. You will lead our small and brilliant staff team, and explore options to expand it. You will work alongside our Board of Trustees. We are professionals in fundraising, finance, campaigning, communications, programme delivery, youth ministry, education and CST. As a group, we are young, bold, positive and ambitious. As well as governance responsibilities, we get stuck in and will offer practical help to you and the team. You will also work in partnership with likeminded organisations, and our strong network of champions and friends will be on hand to guide and support you.
Please apply by sending a CV (maximum 1 page) followed by a covering letter (maximum 3,000 words). The CV should detail your professional and voluntary experience, plus your qualifications. The covering letter should address in turn how you meet each of the nine ‘Experience’ and ‘Skills, Knowledge & Abilities’ outlined in the Person Specification. We strongly suggest you use evidence and examples in your covering letter.
Send applications in one PDF document labelled ‘CEO Application_YOUR NAME’ to ewan@millionminutes.org
Deadline: 11pm, Friday 25 February