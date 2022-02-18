Chief Executive Officer – Million Minutes

Job Title: Chief Executive Officer

Location: Waterloo, London (with option for some home working)

Salary: £37,000 – £40,000 pa

Hours: 37.5 hours per week (including some weekend/evening work)

Annual leave: 35 days including Bank Holidays and Holy Thursday

Role: Permanent (upon satisfactory completion of 6-month probation)

Our vision for this strategy is bold, framed by a desire for renewal in the Catholic Church. What does this look like? Whilst renewal will need multiple organisations and people, we believe there are several broad areas, building on successful work in the past, that we can contribute:

Develop and promote CST programmes as a response to the unique experiences of this generation of young people, informed in part by the impact of the pandemic Inculcate a more inclusive church by expanding our fledgling work supporting young, marginalised groups (for instance, young women and young LGBTQ+ identifying people), with a focus on practical and pragmatic initiatives Further develop accompaniment and empowerment of young people. This will build on our exciting programme nurturing innovative, grassroots parish youth ministry and the high-profile Proximity project which has developed new approaches to accompaniment Continue to champion the sort of open youth ministry that we want to see in the Catholic Church, which values the dignity of every person and serves Catholics and non-Catholics alike

You will design, develop and deliver programmes which put our strategy into action. You will lead our small and brilliant staff team, and explore options to expand it. You will work alongside our Board of Trustees. We are professionals in fundraising, finance, campaigning, communications, programme delivery, youth ministry, education and CST. As a group, we are young, bold, positive and ambitious. As well as governance responsibilities, we get stuck in and will offer practical help to you and the team. You will also work in partnership with likeminded organisations, and our strong network of champions and friends will be on hand to guide and support you.

Apply

Please apply by sending a CV (maximum 1 page) followed by a covering letter (maximum 3,000 words). The CV should detail your professional and voluntary experience, plus your qualifications. The covering letter should address in turn how you meet each of the nine ‘Experience’ and ‘Skills, Knowledge & Abilities’ outlined in the Person Specification. We strongly suggest you use evidence and examples in your covering letter.

Send applications in one PDF document labelled ‘CEO Application_YOUR NAME’ to ewan@millionminutes.org

Deadline: 11pm, Friday 25 February