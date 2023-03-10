Jesuit Refugee Service – Communications & Marketing Officer

Duration: 18 month fixed-term contract; potentially renewable

Hours: Full-time (37.5 hours a week); open to job share.

Location: Wapping, London. Open to hybrid home/office working.

Salary: £32,000 – £37,000, dependent on experience

Pension: Additional 10% of salary of employer’s contribution

The Communications and Marketing Officer is a varied and dynamic role developing written and visual content which: raises awareness of the situation faced by people seeking asylum and held in immigration detention in the UK; the work JRS does in response; and the difference supporters’ donations makes to individuals’ lives.

This role works as part of a lively integrated Communications, Fundraising, and Advocacy team. We place a high value on encouraging refugee participation in, and the shaping of, our messaging; and you will play a key part in ensuring this.

The role would be well suited to someone who thrives on creativity, has a flair for writing engaging and impactful communications, and who is passionate about supporting refugees and asylum seekers. You will flourish in a fast-paced environment, balancing daily social media engagement with managing an integrated, engaging supporter journey, which encourages long-term support of JRS. You will bring your experience and passion for how excellent communications can create positive change, and how we can integrate digital automations into the JRS community.

You will be confident to deliver projects and campaigns from start to finish, utilising digital and traditional techniques, with a real ‘can-do’ approach to a varied and integrated workload.

The ideal candidate will enjoy getting to know people, and understanding their motivations to support JRS UK – be this through financial giving, volunteering their time and skills, and/or through prayer. You will play a pivotal role in ensuring JRS UK diversifies and stabilises its’ income streams, ensuring the organisation can continue to accompany and support refugees and those who are forcibly displaced.

The role involves working alongside refugees and volunteers from varied backgrounds, so high levels of empathy and sensitivity are essential, along with an enthusiasm for working in a small and dedicated team. Much of our communications material directly engages with the faith-basis of our mission so enthusiasm and an aptitude for sharing our resources in this area is essential for this role.

We encourage and welcome applications from people with experience of seeking safety in the UK.

How to apply

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter outlining how you meet the job description to the Interim Deputy Director, Megan Knowles.

We welcome informal conversations about this role, please do contact Megan by e-mail to arrange a call.

Closing Date

Applications and interviews will be assessed on a rolling basis.