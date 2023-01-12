Supporter Care and Engagement Officer

Salary: £26,000 – £33,000

Location: Wimbledon/hybrid (hybrid working pattern available after probation)

Contract: Permenant – 37.5 hours

Closing date: 00:00, Sunday, 29 January 2023

At Jesuit Missions, we care passionately about a world which is profoundly unequal; where the life expectancy in sub Saharan Africa is as low as 53 years and where over 800 million people go to bed hungry every night. We believe that the underlying causes of poverty and injustice can be changed.

Jesuit Missions is committed to responding to this injustice and supporting our partners around the world to do the same. We support pastoral and development projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America, campaign for change and raise awareness in schools and communities around the UK to transform the future.

We have a wonderfully generous and active constituency of supporters. Building and maintaining strong relationships with them is central to our mission. This role plays a vital part in helping us to do so.

Overall purpose of the job:

To deliver exceptional customer service that deepens relationships with our supporters and provides a meaningful supporter experience;

To provide insightful feedback to help continually improve the supporter experience and ensure increased supporter satisfaction and retention;

To take responsibility for the development, integrity and day to day management of the Raiser’s Edge NXT database. As such, it plays a critical part in our fundraising efforts and is an opportunity to grow your experience of fundraising.

This is a self-supported post which is sometimes fast-paced especially during peak periods. The ability to work efficiently and accurately is essential.

You will be:

A positive, determined individual, keen to learn new skills;

Creative, with an eye for opportunities and detail to engage our supporters;

Able to analyse data to see how it can support fundraising and campaigning;

In sympathy with the aims, values and character of Jesuit Missions.

This role will suit someone with experience of working with CRM databases e.g. Raisers Edge, and who is confident in using Excel. We are also willing to consider someone with less experience but who is serious about developing a knowledge and competence in supporter care and engagement.

We expect all candidates to be able to demonstrate that they have the Essential competencies set out in the Person Specification.

Key responsibilities:

Responding to a range of enquiries including fundraising campaigns and donations;

Thanking donors promptly and appropriately;

Contacting supporters in order to increase the value of donations, or to retain supporters, or to reactivate lapsed donors;

Champion high quality supporter care, ensuring that all supporters and members of the public have an excellent experience when contacting Jesuit Missions;

Help to design and implement supporter stewardship campaigns e.g. by phone;

Donation processing

Processing donations from telephone calls and mailings, acknowledging supporters appropriately;

Entering donations and updating records; ensuring the accuracy of data held on the database; and reconciling the database with financial records.

Create queries, provide accurate reports and analysis for managers in an accessible, clear format.

Processing new Direct Debit instructions, amending gifts as necessary; obtaining Gift Aid declarations; processing quarterly Gift Aid claims.

Recording feedback received and assisting in the resolution of complaints.

In Memoriam giving; sending out materials, processing donations and sending appropriate acknowledgements to donors and the Next of Kin.

Database and general administration

Ensuring the integrity of the database (currently Raiser’s Edge), by amending supporter details as necessary; perform regular maintenance checks on data.

Extracting data in the correct format for mailings.

Ensure data is GDPR compliant; be aware of data protection legislation and best practice.

Assist with front-of-house duties when required

Any other tasks related to the overall aim of the role

Person Specification (All essential unless otherwise stated):

Confidence working with computers – good knowledge of Word, Excel, Outlook.

Excellent written and spoken communication skills.

Engaging and professional telephone manner.

Good organisational skills and the ability to prioritise workload.

Professional and hard-working team player.

Outgoing, enthusiastic and able to remain calm under pressure.

Positive, determined and friendly individual, keen to learn new skills.

Someone who takes responsibility and is willing to problem-solve.

Keen and restless eye for detail

Able to work without close supervision and with strong self-organisation skills

Educated to degree level or equivalent experience

Comfortable working in a faith-based environment and in sympathy with the aims and values of Jesuit Missions

An understanding (essential) of the importance of Relationship Fundraising, and experience (desirable) of implementing it

Creative mind with an understanding of how to engage supporters in JM’s work (Desirable)

Experience of working in a customer facing role. (Desirable)

Experience of handling queries and complaints. (Desirable)

Experience of working with Raiser’s Edge or similar (Desirable)

Apply

Please send an up-to-date CV along with a covering letter outlining why you are the

best person for the role bearing in mind the job description.

Include the names and contact details of two referees one of whom should be your

latest employer. References will not be taken up without your permission.

Please note: applications which fail to do this will not be considered.

Applications should be marked “Supporter Care and Engagement application” and

emailed to info@jesuitmissions.org.uk

Please note we may close this vacancy earlier if we receive enough suitable applications.